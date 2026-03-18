Batwoman #1 Is A Spiritual Successor That Still Forges Its Own Path (Review)

Writer Greg Rucka helped create an all-time run when he teamed up with J.H. Williams III, Jock, and Dave Stewart on Detective Comics in 2009, which would launch Batwoman into another level of superstardom. Flash forward to 2026, and Rucka has returned to the character with another dynamite team in DaNi, Matt Hollingsworth, and Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou to craft a new chapter in Batwoman #1, and though the lineup has changed a bit, the magic is clearly still there.

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From the very first page, Batwoman establishes a major shakeup in the status quo for Kate, and the intrigue continues to build as the story moves between the present day and flashbacks. In terms of artwork, DaNi and Hollingworth are fantastic together, bringing a striking style and color palette to the series that feels distinct but also like it connects with Rucka and Williams III’s previous runs. The series hasn’t reached its high point yet, but it’s already off to a stellar start.

Rating: 4 out of 5

PROS CONS Rucka Picks Up Where He Left Off, But With a Twist Occasional Sequences Feel a Bit Muddy DaNi and Hollingsworth’s Action Sequences Are Absolute Standouts The Timeline of Events Can Be Hard to Pin Down The Relationship Between Kate and Beth Is The Heart of the Story

What On Earth Is Happening With Kate Kane?

A major element of the issue is the mystery around why Kate is in some sort of clinic or institution when this issue begins, but that is soon woven into a bigger mystery regarding the status of Kate’s sister Beth. Kate’s fought a lengthy battle to bring Beth back from her Alice persona, and that looks to be central to this next chapter of Batwoman, both in terms of their history and what appears to be a role reversal.

Over their time together, Beth has often been the one struggling internally regarding who she is, who she was, and who she wants to be. This time around, Kate seems to be the one attempting to sort through those challenges, and the issue plays with time through flashbacks that aren’t quite clear on where in the story they take place. It all keeps you on your toes and constantly shifts as the issue plays out, and as things become clearer towards the end, there are suddenly even more major questions to be answered moving forward.

A Visual Spiritual Successor That Stands On Its Own

J.H. Williams III and Dave Stewart set quite the bar during their time on Batwoman’s adventures, and while we’ve had plenty of Batwoman stories since, that run is still the bar that all others are measured against. That’s why it’s so impressive that DaNi and Hollingsworth have found a way to pretty much be a spiritual successor to that visual style, while also crafting a look that is unmistakably unique in how it conveys the world and the characters that live within it.

There’s a rawness to Kate’s expressions that expertly conveys the battle she’s dealing with on the inside, and that carries to the action sequences as well. Despite the battle at hand and the covering of the mask, the mental and emotional toll the event carries is still clearly evident, and the same is true of Beth. That said, there’s a resolve and intensity to Alice in this battle that stands out in every scene she’s in, and if this is the first impression, we can’t wait to see what the series has in store for the future.

At times, there are scenes that feel a tad muddy due to the lack of detail in the characters within the scene, but then you get other scenes that stay within the same style but have no issue conveying their meaning and importance. Then you have something like that gorgeous final page that just knocks you off your chair, so it’s only in some instances where the details fall short. The only other occasional setback is in terms of the flashbacks, and while it feels purposeful to a point in order to keep the reader guessing, sometimes you can get a little lost in terms of where you are in the story.

Even those tiny flaws aside, Batwoman #1 hits the ground running with an intriguing central mystery and gorgeous artwork that captures the spirit of the character’s most iconic adventures, and we can’t wait to see where this captivating adventure leads.

Published By: DC Comics

Written By: Greg Rucka

Art By: DaNi

Colors By: Matt Hollingsworth

Lettering By: Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou

Batwoman #1 is in comic stores now.

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