DC x Sonic The Hedgehog: The Metal Legion #1 Is Yet Another Amazing Crossover for the Two Properties (Review)

DC Comics and Sonic the Hedgehog have a history of crossover excellence. It all started in 2025 with DC x Sonic the Hedgehog, which combined the two worlds to battle against an invasion by Darkseid. That book did an outstanding job of bringing the two disparate universes together, finding common ground between characters and creating awesome team-ups that made both fandoms very happy. It’s one of the greatest intra-company crossovers ever, and so getting a sequel to it was always going to happen. DC x Sonic the Hedgehog: The Metal Legion #1 brings them together again for another taste of crossover brilliance on a comic perfect for new readers and returning fans.

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2026 has been a great year for crossovers between companies already, with the Superman and Spider-Man crossover comics impressing, and this book has a lot to live up to. Luckily for readers, this first issue is able to compete with those other crossover comics. This is a fantastic first issue, and it looks to be yet another banger from the Justice League and Sonic.

Rating: 4 out of 5

Pros Cons Writer Ian Flynn builds an awesome plot and makes the book new reader friendly It’s basically just a recap issue without a lot of action and a rather telegraphed villain team-up Adam Bryce Thomas’s art is gorgeous, perfectly capturing what makes both properties shine visually The cliffhanger ending is awesome, setting up a confrontation that should be money

Flynn Gives Readers Almost Everything They Could Want From a Crossover Comic

I was honestly kind of shocked by how good a book that DC x Sonic the Hedgehog was and that’s all because of Flynn. He’s been writing Sonic comics for ages now, so it’s a world he understands better than nearly anyone. However, I wasn’t really sure how he’d fit that world with the Justice League. He did an outstanding job and that is on display in this first issue. He brings together the characters, showing the relationships they forged and gives readers an interesting hook – someone has constructed mysterious gates throughout the two worlds, allowing travel between the two – that sets up the basic plot of the book.

Even though this is a sequel crossover comic, it does a fantastic job of catching new readers up. One of the best parts of the last series was the way Flynn built up the various team-ups between characters, so this first issue leans on that heavily. If you didn’t read the first one but heard how great it was and wanted to give the sequel a try, this issue is for you. It does just enough catch up to make you feel informed without bogging you down with information. The character interplay is the heart of this comic, and it’s outstanding. The issue’s central mystery – who created the gates – is simple to figure out and the issue doesn’t have much going on, but it’s a fun read that builds up a cool battle in the issues to come.

Bryce Thomas’s Art Sells Every Scene Beautifully

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Sonic the Hedgehog has a rich history and has always been one of the most visually interesting characters in video games. His comics have followed that; attitude is central to Sonic and his comic artists have done a fantastic job of capturing that attitude as well as giving readers the kind of fast-paced, kinetic action that people expect from the property. Adam Bryce Thomas is another Sonic vet, and he does a fantastic job with this first issue. The issue kicks off with the blue speed demon and the Flash, which is honestly an amazing way to start this book, and goes on from there.

The art is fluid and detailed. As discussed above, there aren’t a lot of action scenes in this issue, but what we do get looks amazing. The character acting is what makes this issue shine so much; Flynn’s script has a lot of humor to it, and the expressive character art allows the jokes to land even better. Bryce Thomas’s art brings a manga feel to the DC Multiverse, and it works so well, giving these characters an energy they wouldn’t otherwise have. If this issue is any indication, I can’t wait to see the big fight it presages in the issues to come and how Bryce Thomas renders it. I just would have liked a little more action in this issue, but the art is fantastic regardless.

DC x Sonic the Hedgehog: The Metal Legion #1 is an amazing crossover comic. It’s not perfect, but it’s so very entertaining you won’t even notice how little actually happens in this issue. It’s perfect for new readers who want to give it a try, while also serving fans coming back for another taste. 2026 is spoiling us for big crossovers, and I can’t wait to see how this one shakes out.

DC x Sonic the Hedgehog: The Metal Legion #1 is on sale now.

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