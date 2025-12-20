5 Awesome DC Comics Crossovers That Weren’t With Marvel

As a comic book fan, I’m happy to see DC Comics and Marvel crossing over once again. I was a huge fan of the Deadpool and Batman crossover (particularly the one that Grant Morrison penned), and I’m really pumped for the next crossover in 2026 that will bring Superman and Spider-Man together. But Marvel isn’t the only other franchise that DC Comics has done crossovers with. In fact, in the time since the Big Two last crossed over (some 20 years ago), DC has had some of its coolest crossover stories with unexpected characters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I love DC Comics, so I’m the type to always get excited when a new crossover pops up. I can’t tell you how excited I was when DC Comics agreed to a crossover with Jeff Lemire’s subversive superhero saga, Black Hammer. Or how much I was into seeing my favorite DC Comics icons interacting with the cast of Looney Tunes. There are so many outrageous, but entertaining crossovers that DC has done in the last few years, so read on to discover 5 of them and see what properties the greatest heroes and villains actually met.

5. Multiversus: Collision Detected

You all remember Multiversus, right? Okay, maybe it’s a sore point for some fans, given how the fighting game turned out. But at the very least, we got a really fun book out of it. Multiversus: Collision Detected united the Justice League with characters from the WB-centric game like Steven Universe, Bugs Bunny, Shaggy, and Scooby Doo, and even Rick and Morty’s Rick Sanchez. The comic doesn’t take itself too seriously, which is exactly what you want in something like this. And just seeing Steven and Superman fighting side-by-side warmed my heart.

4. Black Hammer/Justice League: Hammer of Justice!

This was an odd one, but it was right up my alley. Black Hammer/Justice League: Hammer of JusticeI sees the cast of Jeff Lemire’s creepy superhero deconstruction swap places with the Justice League. As the League tries to figure out the mystery behind the small town of Rockwood, the Black Hammer heroes navigate the lighter, brighter DC Universe. It’s a bit more ‘inside baseball’ than other crossovers and expects you to at least be familiar with Black Hammer. But damn it if it’s not entertaining from start to finish.

3. Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong

Now this is a crossover. Bringing the titans of the DC Universe together with the Titans of the Monsterverse? I was there from the get-go. Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong sees the titular kaijus, as well as a few other monsters, brought to the League’s world in a bid by the Toyman to eliminate the world’s heroes. This story is non-stop fun, giving us all the superhero/monster battles we can handle. And if that’s not enough, there’s a moment where Kong gets to use a Green Lantern Power Ring (and yes, it’s as awesome as it sounds).

2. DC x Sonic the Hedgehog

This one’s the most recent crossover on this list, and certainly one of the most fun. DC x Sonic the Hedgehog is a pretty straightforward crossover. Darkseid is searching for the Chaos Emeralds to take control of the multiverse, bringing the Justice League together with Sonic and his pals. We even get to see Sonic, Knuckles, Amy, and more temporarily filling in for the League when they’re transported to the DCU. It’s the kind of story that knows exactly what it is, and it’s a damn fun crossover that fans of either property is sure to enjoy.

1. DC Meets Looney Tunes

Personally, I can’t think of a more outlandish or hilarious crossover than this one. Told over various one-shots like Catwoman/Tweety & Sylvester or Lex Luthor/Porky Pig, these comics featured two stories about DC icons interacting with the famous cartoon characters. One drawn in a more traditional ‘superhero story’ manner, and the other in a more cartoon-y style. While many praise the Batman/Elmer Fudd book (rightfully so, it’s great), all the books from this collection are amazing in one way or another. If you love superheroes and cartoons, you absolutely have to check out all of these books.

What’s your favorite non-Marvel DC Comics crossover? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!