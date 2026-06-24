Doomquest #2 Is Everything You Could Want From a Doctor Doom Story (Review)

Doctor Doom is one of Marvel’s biggest villains. He is, without a doubt, the pettiest man alive in the Marvel Universe, and stands a decent chance at taking home the trophy for the pettiest person in comic books. Reverse-Flash and Black Manta give him some serious competition, but the important part to know is that Doom is a man driven exclusively by pettiness and narcissism disguised as nationalism. Victor does, on some level, love Latveria, but only in so much as what being its ruler and leading a prosperous nation does for him. All of this is to say that Doom will do anything for Latveria because helping Latveria means helping himself.

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This is the ethos behind the Doomquest book, an ambiguously set miniseries that features Doctor Doom break the laws of time and reality to ensure a struggling Latveria’s dominance on the world stage. He stole the idea of a next-level time machine from Reed, intent on replacing the minds of history’s most important individuals to make Latveria prosper. Thanks to Mister Fantastic’s meddling, issue #2 instead sees Doom launched into a seemingly inescapable prison aboard the soon-to-sink Titanic. Of course, Doom is never one to back down from a challenge, and puts his pettiness, brains, and insanity on full display in a wonderful examination of his character.

Rating: 4 out of 5

PROS CONS Doom at his best characterization in years Lack of connection to continuity, so some might see it as pointless Wonderful art with incredible detail

Doom In His Perfect Element

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

This issue is all about how Doctor Doom escapes the perfect trap. First, he examines the rules. He’s been trapped in the final hours of the Titanic in the body of a civilian, and every time he attempts to change history or dies, he is shunted back to the moment he arrived. After multiple loops, he realized that there was a brief instant where he existed in the time stream as himself, meaning that he had full access to his magical might. Countless deaths and retries later, Doom finally achieved the future he desired. He held the ship hostage until aid was sent to Latveria, and when time attempted to restart, he cast a spell to force him into a new body, ensuring his changes stuck.

This issue perfectly captures everything that makes Doom great. He’s an endlessly prideful man, but he’s able to recognize how to adapt to and make the most of his situation. He analyzed his situation and thought his way out of a seemingly perfect trap. Ryan North writes an incredible Doom, and it’s spot on here, taking every chance to show how Doom’s self-image drives everything he does. He doesn’t even let himself drown, instead choosing to suffocate to “prove” that he’s above base mortal instinct. There’s something endlessly entertaining about Doom breaking down an ingenious plan, only to show a complete lack of understanding of normal people in the same issue.

Doctor Doom is one of the most intelligent men in the world, but he’s also a complete idiot who can’t comprehend what anyone besides him could think. He understands math, but not human nature, and that’s what keeps undoing his attempts to elevate Latveria. As always, Doom’s solution isn’t self-reflection, but to brute force his way forward with raw intellect. Doom is a wonderful bag of contradictions. He’s honorable until his pride is hurt, he’s smart until people are involved, and he’s selfless until his desires come up. This issue captures his unique quirks perfectly, and I absolutely recommend this to any Doom fan out there.

Art that Bridges Realistic Detail and Expression

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

First off, we need to give major props to Alex Ross for a cover of the year contender. Ross is obviously the undisputed goat of comic book covers, but I never knew how much I needed Doctor Doom firing a tommy gun like it’s an old gangster movie until I had it in my life. The interior art is also absolutely wonderful. Francesco Mobili was given a real challenge, with most of the issue taking place in the same area, repeating the same major events, but even with repeating imagery, it never feels like we cover the same thing twice. Every new loop takes a new perspective or point of view, and uses the repeated imagery to add details or exemplify certain aspects.

The sheer amount of detail in some of these pages is also insane. Each page averages around six panels, multiple with dozens of characters or giant set pieces like the Titanic, but every single one of them is distinct. I love every shot of Doom’s face, with some showing the insanity behind his mask, and others framing it so his eyes are only partially seen, like he’s a true monster that can’t be stopped. The action, while not the traditional superhero fare, is punchy and impactful. Every blow and shot is heavy and has impact. Best of all, Doom’s presence oozes out of every page, like he’s set to leap out into the real world at any moment. Seriously, I want that last page as a poster.

Frank D’Armata’s coloring also deserves a serious shoutout. The lighting on every single page is downright exquisite. From the cool lights reflecting on the icy water to the warm glow that fills the dining hall, every scene has the perfect look to it. Doom’s escape into the timestream is a wonderful menagerie of colors that make Doom’s iconic look stand out. Of course, Travis Lanham’s lettering is also top-tier. The sound effects are great, but the real highlight is Doom’s thought boxes, all of which are a joy to look at and read.

Overall, this issue is a fantastic part of a fun, self-contained story for Doctor Doom. I understand that everyone is already pretty Doomed out with how much Marvel is pushing the character, but this is the type of story to justify that much focus. Every Doctor Doom fan will get something out of this, and it might even make a few new fans of him along the way.

Doomquest #2 is on sale now!

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