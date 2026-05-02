Marvel Officially Brings Back Doctor Doom in the Most Doom Way Possible

Doctor Doom is one of Marvel’s biggest names in villainy. He’s headlined more events than just about any other villain and has battled just about every hero that stands up for what’s right. Most recently, Doom usurped the title of Sorcerer Supreme and used his new magic to declare himself emperor of the world. “One World Under Doom” followed the superheroes of Marvel as they tried and failed to drag Doom off his self-appointed throne. In the end, Doom gave up his power and presumably his life to save his beloved goddaughter, Valeria. Doom’s fate is ultimately still unknown, but while we can’t be sure what the villain is going through until it’s revealed, we don’t have to wait to see him back in action.

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Captain America (2025) has detailed Steve’s continued struggles in the unstable Latveria, where different factions are competing for the chance to snatch rulership of the country and Doom’s cache of world-ending weapons. Everyone spent this entire arc searching for Doom’s most dangerous weapon of all, and as of issue #10, we finally know that weapon is none other than a child version of Doom himself. This is a major revelation that could mean one of just a very few possibilities, but no matter how this child is here, it confirms one essential truth about Doctor Doom. He plans for everything.

A New Doom for a New Dawn

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Two major theories spring to mind with this young Doom. Even though he’s no stranger to employing Doom Bots for everyday activities and impersonations, all of his robot counterparts were defeated in the Will of Doom oneshot. Besides, Doom would never leave his country to a mere robot. No, this child Doom can only be either a clone or the original aged down. The second one is possible, if not likely, given that we do not know the exact nature of Doom’s deal with the Living Tribunal. He could easily have been transformed into a more innocent state in exchange for saving Valeria, for what does Doom love more than his own self?

However, to me, the far more likely option is that this is a clone. The evidence points to this plan being in place long before Doom’s fall, given that there were whispers of this supposed weapon existing at all. Furthermore, this young Doom was being raised in the original’s childhood home, on a street dedicated to his mother. The young man referenced reading about Captain America, which implies that he’s been given an education either by Doom or set up by Doom. This is clearly a failsafe in case he was taken away from his country, which Doom is definitely known for planning.

The most important part here is that, with either explanation, Doom clearly had this plan laid. Doom is the most over-the-top and egotistical man imaginable, and he would never trust anyone but himself to lead. So, either Doom somehow had a contingency made for if he were ever reverted to a childhood state, or he had a clone of himself raised from infancy because he knew his country would fall apart without him. The mix of next-level planning and hyper-narcicism is the most Doom thing of all time. Doctor Doom is back in a all new way, and truly only Victor could conceive of such an insane, self-centered plan and actually pull it off.

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