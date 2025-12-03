Monster High: Boomuda Triangle #1 is a Slow Start For a Fang-Favorite’s Journey (Exclusive Early Review)

IP comics — comics built around things like popular toys or non-comics franchises — can be tricky things. You want to find just the right balance between capturing the charm of the property and bringing something unique to fan-favorite elements. In the case of IDW’s new miniseries, Monster High: Boomuda Triangle, it’s the beloved world of Monster High that fans get to go a little deeper into with an adventure starring Kieran Valentine and Spelldon after the pair were spotlighted earlier this year in the Monster High Pride Special.

However, while the duo are a fan-favorite — or, rather, a fang-favorite — and the series has quite a bit of potential the first issue has a bit of a shaky start. While the issue sets up a multiversal odyssey for the couple and leaves the series plenty of places to go over the course of its five total issues, the first issue might not catch for anyone but the most enthusiastic of Monster High fans.

Rating: 3 out of 5

PROS CONS Fantastic art and colors A lot going on at the start Strong premise Have to be fully immersed in universe to appreciate/understand

Monster High: Boomuda Triangle #1 Has a Lot Going On (And Not in the Best Way)

The primary weakness about Monster High: Boomuda Triangle #1 is that it’s busy. From the very first page, the story drops you in the middle of a situation and a relationship that, if you are unfamiliar with Monster High, these specific characters, or just are perhaps in need of a basic refresher you’re going to struggle a bit. Spell (Spelldon) is preparing to go to a mysterious internship with a mysterious cartographer in the Boomuda Triangle for the summer, but Val, Spell’s boyfriend, is feeling insecure about it. The first two pages of the issue are devoted fully to that and there is a lot of dialogue to the effect on the page only for it to be interrupted by some flying raccoons (it makes sense in context and, bonus, the flying raccoons are adorable.)

All of this happens in the first four pages, but it very much sets the tone and the energy of the issue. In fact, the issue is mostly spent with Val being insecure about Spell’s internship and that stressing Spell out. It’s a lot of that aspect of the story before we get to the real “plot” of the miniseries and, by the time we do get to the big inciting event that will carry the story the rest of the way home, that part feels rushed. It’s also hard to get any real read on how this story is going to be framed as Spell and Val having to work through their insecurities — meaning each of them having their own insecurities — when it is already presented as it being Val that has the bigger issues to the point of almost being toxic.

The Premise, However, Has Promise

Despite the awkward setup and potentially problematic relationship dynamic, Monster High: Boomuda Triangle #1 does set up a very promising premise. The incident at the Boomuda Triangle causes all of the universe to rip apart and converge. The final page of the issue has Spell waking up after what can only be described as a universal rift to meet a different universe version of himself. It implies that he and Val are going to have to find their way back to each other as much to mend their relationship as to mend the universe, which presents a potentially high stakes challenge. After all, any time you’re dealing with an already supernatural story and a multiverse, things can get very interesting and very complicated quickly. It’s a very cool place to leave the story.

The art in the issue is also really nice. Eileen Widjaja has a very expressive style and again, I have to call out the incredibly adorable flying raccoons. The books colors are also astounding. Bex Glendining does a fantastic job generally, but the uses of purple and green throughout are really top notch. It’s a very colorful and pretty book, even with it’s more supernatural and “spooky” characters.

The bottom line with Monster High: Boomuda Triangle #1 is that it’s a book meant for a very specific audience, but even at that, it’s not without some flaws. It’s a bit front heavy and poorly paced, and just a touch too wordy. However, the issue does set up a very promising premise that, if the rest of the series delivers could end up being quite a fun adventure across the different universes and realities when it comes to love and making things right.

Monster High: Boomuda Triangle #1 goes on Sale January 28, 2026



