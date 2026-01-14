Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #14 Delivers Classic Heart and Big Action (And The Ujigami Era Is Just Beginning)

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles kicked off a new era and introduced a lethal new enemy in issue #13, but the new arc really takes off in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #14. Not only does TMNT #14 take the Ujigami story in unexpected directions, but it also once again highlights how far the Turtles have come in their individual journeys and how their brotherhood has evolved and grown over time. If you thought the series was about to drop off after its big shakeup, those fears can be put to rest.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #13 revealed that the person behind the Ujigami mask was none other than the recently returned Splinter, and the shock of the reveal certainly got fans talking. The real challenge then becomes following that up with a compelling story as to what led Splinter to do this and what he hopes to accomplish, and that thankfully comes into focus in a major way over the course of the issue. That would be welcome in itself, but writer Gene Luen Yang then adds more layers to the story through the perceptions and reactions from the Turtles, including a major hook towards the end that now changes up expectations for how this story moves forward.

Rating: 5 out of 5

PROS CONS The Turtles’ Growth as Individuals and a Team Is Always Compelling More of Splinter’s Story Would Be Great Splinter’s Ujigami Story Doesn’t Drop The Ball That The Book Had To End The artwork is out of this world and perfect for TMNT

Ujigami’s actions also have a direct impact on each of the Turtles, as they now have to interact and even protect some of their deadliest villains. Yang utilizes those scenarios to bring out some truly wonderful and more often than not unexpected moments from all four Turtles, though Raphael and Donatello are especially showcased in this regard. Yang consistently displays an expertise at making the Turtles immensely relatable without losing their mystique, as it were, and that’s true of issue #14 as well.

We can’t continue to talk about Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #14 without praising the gorgeous artwork of Freddie E. Williams II, Andrew Dalhouse, and letterer Shawn Lee, who deliver fantastic pages throughout the entire issue. The action sequences feel intense and visceral, and never play out quite like you expect. Meanwhile, the expression work on the Turtles brings out so much of what they’re feeling in the moment and how each previous moment affects them moving forward, especially in terms of Leonardo and Donatello.

You feel the guilt and stress on Leonardo’s shoulders, and the fear in those small moments with Donatello radiate off the page. Every Splinter moment is filled with a quiet intensity, and that is followed by a delightfully chaotic smash-mouth brawl that still contains key character moments and clues as to the bigger story at play. When the final moment hits, those expressions tell a whole world of stories, with a mix of relief, confusion, sadness, and joy, and just for a second, it feels as if you understand every single one of them given what’s at play. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #14 continues to be a must-read for franchise fans, and it’s only getting better with time.

Published By: IDW Publishing

Written By: Gene Luen Yang

Art By: Freddie E. Williams II

Colors By: Andrew Dalhouse

Letters By: Shawn Lee

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #14 is in comic stores now.

