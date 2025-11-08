Ninja Turtles Fans Need to Subscribe to Just One Streaming Service (And It’s Not Netflix)

When Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird created the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in 1984, they unknowingly began a global cultural phenomenon. Over the span of decades and various media, including comics, movies, and TV, TMNT has become one of the most successful and enduring franchises to date. While the streaming era has made it easier than ever to revisit the franchise, it’s a rare occurrence that the TMNT movies and series are on one platform, but the ninjutsu-trained anthropomorphic turtle brothers of Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael just found a new streaming home.

This November, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle fans will want to sign up for Paramount+ if they don’t already have a subscription. As of November 1st, the platform is the streaming home of nearly the complete TMNT franchise following the arrival of the original 1990s movies of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III.

Paramount+ Is Now Home To Most of the TMNT Franchise

The original TMNT trilogy started streaming on Paramount+ on November 1st, joining the platform’s existing TMNT library of movies and series, which includes Michael Bay’s 2014 reboot, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles; its sequel, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows; and the most recent film, 2023’s animated reboot, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Paramount+ also streams the original five-part miniseries that launched in 1987, the seven-season Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon that ran from 2003 until 2009, Nickelodeon’s 2012 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and the ongoing Paramount+ original series Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

There are a few titles missing from the Paramount+ TMNT streaming collection. Most notably missing is 2007’s TMNT animated sequel, which unfortunately isn’t currently available on any streaming platforms but is available on VOD. Paramount+ also doesn’t stream Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie, a continuation of the Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series, which is available on Netflix, or the ‘90s series Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation, which streams free on Tubi.

The TMNT franchise is set to grow even further in 2027 with a sequel to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. The upcoming movie was originally set for release in fall 2026 but has since been delayed to September 17, 2027. This means that it’s a long way off from finding a streaming home.

What’s New on Paramount+?

Paramount+ is streaming more than just the TMNT franchise this November. The start of the month brought other great films like 21 Jump Street, Blades of Glory, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, both G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and G.I. Joe: Retaliation, Get Rich or Die Tryin’, Planes, Trains and Automobiles, and Rules of Engagement.

