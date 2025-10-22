Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Delivers The Homecoming We’ve Been Waiting For (Review)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles relaunched last year to critical acclaim, and before the creative team passes the baton, one more chapter of that thrilling story remains. Enter Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #12, which brings the group full circle and feels like a true homecoming after a long and challenging journey for everyone’s favorite Turtles. Jason Aaron, Juan Ferreyra, and Shawn Lee have already taken a number of big swings with an iconic franchise, and they’ve impressively not only landed the plane but set up even more compelling twists to be explored in the future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Right up front, immense praise is due for Ferreyra, Lee, and Nathan Widick, who deliver jaw-dropping fight sequences that pop with vibrant colors and dynamic movement. There’s also a shift in styles from time to time, including one of the issue’s best pages that features the Turtles cloaked in shadow with only their bandanas beaming with color. When you’re discussing first impressions, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles absolutely puts its best foot forward from the very start.

Score: 4.5 out of 5

PROS CONS Addition of Spiritual and Magical Elements Not Enough April Action Sequences are stunning Main Villain a Bit Underwhelming Issue’s Big Twist Has Huge Potential Issue #13 Isn’t Here Yet

While the first few pages are stellar, it’s the battle’s final moments that really steal the show, with a panel layout that recreates the design of a turtle shell. It’s incredibly unique, but it also organically builds towards a truly significant moment for the Turtles as a collective. Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo have rarely looked this cool, and then somehow the book tops itself with two more poster-worthy sequences before we even get to the book’s final pages.

While the first half of issue #12 mostly takes place during one fight sequence, there’s no lack of meaningful moments woven in throughout, something that Aaron has always excelled at. While the physical battle may be what carries the scene visually, the Turtles’ banter and interactions form the heart of each moment, and the culmination of those moments and how they signify a return to form for all four brothers is what gives the battle its impact.

Every Turtle gets their moment to shine, but Donatello does end up stealing the show. Aaron conveys so much of the Turtles’ journey to this point, their empathy, and what they need in order to move forward through the character of Donatello. That’s true of later in the issue as well, and while the payoff moment that follows isn’t wrapped neatly in a bow, it feels unquestionably Turtles in every way.

As for the issue’s final moments, well, I’m not going to spoil them here. What I can say is that the next creative team has a bevy of elements to play around with in the next run of this series, including one major revelation that has the potential to turn the Turtles’ world upside down, but in the best possible way. Only time will tell, but for now, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #12 has delivered a thrilling first series finale that captures the spirit and heart of a truly beloved team, and the future looks brighter than ever.

Published By: IDW Publishing

Written By: Jason Aaron

Art By: Juan Ferreyra

Lettered By: Shawn Lee

Designed By: Nathan Widick

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #12 is in comic stores now.