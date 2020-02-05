Crisis On Infinite Earths Crossover Event to Be Released on Blu-ray With a Catch

Earlier today Warner Bros. Home Entertainment announced the full details for the home media release of Arrow's final season along with its "Complete Series" release, both scheduled to debut in April. Hidden within the press release of the announcement was the reveal that the full "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover event will be available on a bonus disc for both blu-ray releases which includes all five episodes of the event. As pointed out by Arrow co-creator Marc Guggenheim, this will be a limited edition thing and perhaps will be the only opportunity that fans will ever have to get the full crossover in one home media release.

The blu-ray bonus disc, included in both the Arrow: The Eighth and Final Season blu-ray release and the Arrow: The Complete Series blu-ray release (but NOT the DVD releases), will include all five episodes of "Crisis," with Supergirl, Batwoman, The Flash, Arrow and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow all bundled together. It will also have some "Crisis" specific bonus features including:

Crisis Past and Present: Kevin Conroy Bat Legend

Crisis on Infinite Earths: The Architects Return

Crisis Past and Present - Superman vs. Superman

Characters in Crisis: Pariah

Crisis Management

Character in Crisis: The Anti-Monitor

This is exciting: All five Crisis on Infinite Earths episodes will be available on a special limited edition bonus disc with the Arrow: The Eighth and Final Season and Arrow: The Complete Series Blu-ray releases. Get them on 4/28. pic.twitter.com/5NLHJNzk4l — Marc Guggenheim (@mguggenheim) February 5, 2020

Arrow: The Eighth and Final Season will be available on blu-ray with an SRP of $29.98 (which includes a digital copy as well) with Arrow: The Complete Series blu-ray collection set an SRP of $189.99. Both of these are scheduled to be released on April 28 of this year, and both will include the limited edition "Crisis" bonus disc. A solo release of the event seems unlikely, as Guggenheim revealed once before when asked by a fan.

"I’d love for it to," he tweeted previously. "Unfortunately, union regulations make it impossible. It’s very frustrating."

So if you're in the market for a blu-ray release of just the five "Crisis on Infintie Earths" episodes then hopefully you're also eager to grab the complete series of Arrow, or perhaps just the final season, both of which will have the disc you seek.

Unfortunately the complete "Crisis" event won't be available on any one streaming platform in the near future either, as the rights for The CW's DC shows are divided. Though Supergirl, The Flash, Arrow and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow all stream on Netflix, the first season of Batwoman is set to make its streaming debut on HBO Max when that service launches. So for the foreseeable future, episode 2 of the "Crisis" crossover won't be available with the other episodes on Netflix, or anywhere, but your DVR.

