David Corenswet Reveals Which DC Character He Wants Superman to Fight Alongside (& It Will Surprise You)

The DC Universe is poised to bring some high-powered team-ups to the screen for the first time, and the cast is already anticipating some of the most unique combinations. ComicBook sat down with David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult ahead of Superman‘s premiere on July 11th, and all three agreed they are eager to see the Gotham corner of DC Comics come to the DCU. However, for Corenswet, it’s not just about seeing the Man of Steel and the Dark Knight together — it’s about their dynamics with younger heroes and protégés. Corenswet is eager for the DCU to get a Robin, and for Superman to get some face time with him.

When asked which DC character he is most excited to see in the DCU, Corenswet replied, “I think Batman has got to be my answer, but it just occurred to me that one of the Robins – one of the iterations of Robin – would be interesting, because I think Superman has good dad energy. And although it’s been explored – his relationship with his sons in certain iterations – I feel like it would be interesting to have him as sort of an uncle figure to Batman’s younger protégé.”

Corenswet may be on to something here, as DCU mastermind James Gunn has already mentioned publicly that he intends to introduce Batman together with Robin — specifically Damian Wayne Robin, Batman’s son with Talia al Ghul. Damian and Superman would have an interesting dynamic under any circumstances, but that would also open the door to introduce another character relevant to Corenswet’s interests: Jonathan Samuel Kent.

First introduced in DC Comics in 2015, the current version of Jonathan Kent is the son of Superman and Lois Lane, who took up the mantle of Superboy at the age of 10. Around this time, he and his father teamed up with Batman and Robin, which is how they formed the crime-fighting duo “Super Sons.” Damian and Jon worked together reluctantly but effectively, and their dynamic quickly became a fan-favorite. Bringing this to the DCU could be very fun, though it would practically require the franchise to explore some strange lore like time dilation.

Even without Jonathan, Damian Wayne will be an excellent addition to the DCU, and allowing him to spend some time with Superman would be brilliant. Damian stands out from other Robins because he was raised primarily by his mother in the League of Assassins, meaning he can often match Batman’s skills in fighting and detective work, but he needs guidance when it comes to ethics and morality. For this, Superman would be an excellent role model, and Damian’s twisted version of childlike wonder would cast the Man of Steel in a whole new light.

There’s no telling when or where Batman and Robin will be introduced to the DCU, but we have plenty of other things to look forward to. Superman premieres on Friday, July 11th in theaters. Tickets are on sale now.