Four DC Heroes Get Social Media Reboots That Could Reveal the DCU’s Future

With the success of Superman, the DC Universe franchise is off to a great start, raising excitement for what comes next. As fans await official announcements from James Gunn and Co., some people believe social media provides clues for what DC Studios has in store. Official pages for the likes of Harley Quinn, Batman, Wonder Woman, and Green Lantern have recently been updated with new imagery. The fact that DC has retooled these specific profiles has sparked speculation that these characters could be next in line to receive the spotlight as the DCU continues.

A glimpse of the comments sections on the profiles shows fans are making DCU connections, pointing out the profile updates coincide with various reports about what the future holds for the shared cinematic universe. Others have taken the opportunity to campaign for their fan cast picks, such as Alan Ritchson as Batman.

While a direct Superman sequel isn’t in the cards right now, there are plenty of upcoming DCU projects for fans to look forward to. On the movie side, next year sees the releases of Supergirl (which just received its first poster) and Clayface. In terms of TV shows, Lanterns is on the horizon. The series is described as a True Detective-style take on a superhero story, pairing John Stewart and Hal Jordan together.

No DCU titles have been scheduled beyond 2026 yet, but Gunn has confirmed that Batman and Wonder Woman movies are currently being written. He will not move forward on either until a script is completed and he is pleased with it. While Gunn is preaching patience, it has been reported that development on Wonder Woman is being fast-tracked in the wake of Superman‘s box office performance.

Fans can definitely read too much into things, but it’s easy to see why they’re drawing conclusions about the DCU. With Lanterns set to debut next year and new Batman and Wonder Woman films in the works, it doesn’t seem like a coincidence that these are among the social media profiles DC has updated. Based on what we know about the DCU’s slate, the Green Lantern Corps, Batman, and Wonder Woman should be key figures in the franchise, and DC might have refreshed their respective profiles as their projects move forward. The one character from this quartet we haven’t heard much of regarding the DCU is Harley Quinn. Her social media profiles getting a facelift could indicate there are plans in motion to bring her to the DCU. If that happens, it’ll be interesting to see who plays her. Margot Robbie was pitch-perfect as Harley across numerous appearances in the DC Extended Universe. She worked with Gunn on The Suicide Squad, so there could be a path for the two to collaborate again.

Of course, projects involving these characters are still a ways away. Lanterns doesn’t have a release date yet (just a 2026 window), and movies/shows for Batman, Wonder Woman, and Harley Quinn haven’t even been written. Those likely wouldn’t come out until 2027 at the earliest, so in that respect, it feels too early to update social media profiles specifically for DCU-related reasons. It doesn’t even seem like fans will get an idea of what’s in store at San Diego Comic-Con this year, as DC Studios is only promoting Peacemaker Season 2 at the convention. Fans are justified in suspecting something is afoot, but perhaps the social media admins just thought it was time for a new profile picture.