Batman Fan Colorizes Robert Pattinson's Costume and It Looks Amazing

It was an exciting night for DC fans last night as Matt Reeves revealed the very first look as Robert Pattinson as Batman. The director released the camera test on social media, and fans got to see what Pattinson (or as they now call him, RBatz) will look like as the Dark Knight. While the reveal was extremely exciting, there's no denying that the video was extremely dark, making it a little difficult to look at the details of the costume. We actually brightened up a few images from the camera test to uncover some of the suit's details, which you can see here, and we're not the only ones to spruce up the images. Dalton "Checkers" Barrett, a self-taught digital artist, shared their colorized version of the costume and it looks amazing.

“Toss some color on that shot? - Absolutely in love with this suit,” @barrett.digital wrote.

You can check out the images below:

For more of Barrett's work, you can follow them on Instagram here.

Along with these first looks at the costumed character, Reeves revealed that the film is set to explore Bruce Wayne's second year as the Dark Knight, shifting the timeline forward from the origin story we got with Batman Begins back in 2005.

This look at the film offers us better insight into the noir tone that Reeves has been adamant about conveying.

"It's very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale," Reeves revealed during an interview last year. "It's told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it's going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It's more Batman in his detective mode than we've seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He's supposed to be the world's greatest detective, and that's not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I'd love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it's going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation."

What do you think about the costume? Let us know in the comments below!

The Batman is slated to land in theaters on June 25, 2021.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!