The DCU’s Wonder Woman Prequel Gets First Major Update in 3 Years

More than 3 years since James Gunn and Peter Safran revealed the first DCU slate and the Wonder Woman prequel show, Paradise Lost, we finally have an update on the project. Back in April, Gunn took to social media to reveal that the show was in “extreme development,” presumably marking an escalation in the mysterious show. Up to that point, the biggest news stories had concerned rumors of a cancellation, and Gunn’s subsequent debunking of that rumor. But now, finally, it seems the wheels are genuinely turning.

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Paradise Lost will, per Gunn’s initial description, be the “story of Paradise Island, usually known as Themyscira, which is the birthplace of Wonder Woman.” Gunn also promised that it will effectively be the DCU’s answer to Game of Thrones, and it is widely characterized as a prequel set before the birth of Diana, focused on the broader Amazonian race. We now know who will be overseeing those machinations, thanks to an update via the Writers Guild of America website, which has listed Kira Snyder (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Janet Lin (Bridgerton) as the Paradise Lost writers. Both have worked on heavily female-focused shows with high character counts and high concepts, and while the shows they’re most known for may seem removed from the superhero world, Snyder has worked on major genre projects like The 100 and Alphas.

So, What’s Happening With The DCU’s Wonder Woman Movie?

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While Paradise Lost will explore the more distant past of Paradise Island, the DCU has big plans for Wonder Woman. How could they not? She’s one part of DC’s Trinity, and while no solo project was announced as part of the Gods and Monsters lineup, speculation has been rife that Adria Arjona was cast as Wonder Woman for Man of Tomorrow. Deadline reported that Arjona is actually playing another warrior princess – namely, Maxima – but this wouldn’t be the first time we’d been misled on who someone is actually playing.

Aside from those fan theories, reports in 2025 revealed that Wonder Woman was classed as a “high priority” for the heads of DC Studios (again, no surprise), and Supergirl writer Ana Nogueira was widely reported as writing the script. No release date or director – and obviously lead casting news – have been revealed so far, and the trail has gone somewhat cold. Noguiera also has not confirmed she’s taken on the script as her next DCU project, but this isn’t a case of mass delusion: James Gunn has offered an indication that Wonder Woman is on the way. In a June 2025 interview with EW, he responded to Peter Safran’s assertion that Batman, Superman, Green Lantern, and Wonder Woman were all crucial to the DCU’s future by saying, “I wouldn’t say only those four characters, but I would say that those four characters are incredibly important to us. Right now, I feel great about where two of those characters are, and then we’re dealing with the other two.” In the same interview, he clarified that Wonder Woman (and not Paradise Lost) is “being written right now.” So even if it’s not Nogueira, someone has been working on a script for more than a year. Surely we’ll have to find something more out soon?

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