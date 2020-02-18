Legends of Tomorrow Recap With Spoilers: Popularity Isn't What It's Cracked Up to Be in "A Head of Her Time"

This season on Legends of Tomorrow, the team's been dealing with Encores, some of history's worst souls returned from Hell due to the machinations of Astra Logue. That means the team's dealt with Rasputin, Bugsy Siegel, and even a prom night slasher. This week, though, the Encore adventure takes on a decidedly more festive feel when the team gets to eat cake with Marie Antoinette during the French Revolution. Of course, while that sounds like it could be fun, nothing is every that easy for the Legends and, on top of that, Constantine is still dealing with one very unhappy dead witch as he seeks a way to stop Astra by saving her. How does it all shake out? Read on for our recap to find out!

Warning: full spoilers for Legends of Tomorrow "A Head of Her Time" below.

Northumberland. Gary and Charlie stand outside the room that contains Astra's dead mother with Gary deciding he needs to go in there to save Constantine, though his attempt to use magic to open the door fails, only to knock out the doorknob, releasing the witch. Constantine emerges and asks "Gary, what have you done?" On the Waverider, Sara asks Ava to be interim captain while she goes to Star City for a bit. Zari overhears.

In Hell, Astra plays poker, her game interrupted by a demon who is concerned about their losses thus far. She decides to "play naughty" and rips a necklace from her neck containing Constantine's soul coin. Elsewhere, Constantine and company deal with the ghost of Natalie and explains the real story about Astra, how Constantine botched Natalie's resurrection leading to all of this.

Ray is on the phone with Nora when Mick interrupts. He's not feeling well and it turns out, he has feelings for Allie, his old high school flame from last episode. Ava calls a meeting to try setting up a training of sorts, a la the Time Bureau. The team's not having it. However, there's a disruption in time during the time of the French Revolution so off they go and even Zari dresses up to join in. Turns out, Zari is useful. She gets them beyond the guards and into the extravagant party.

At that party, Ray makes a strange discovery: Marie Antoinette is the Encore, but she also looks just like Nora. It's apparent that something is definitely off and then the guillotine is wheeled in and Marie uses it to slice cake. Turns out, the issue is Marie is killing the French Revolution with a nonstop party. Zari's plan is to lure Marie away by making her think there's a cooler party she's not part of.

Constantine goes on a painful trip down memory lane, admitting Natalie's resurrection was his idea. It's also revealed that Constantine was in love with Natalie but he chose magic over her. While Charlie and Constantine argue, Natalie takes Charlie over. He admits that he loved her and he brought her back to prove that he was right to choose magic. Natalie says she thinks she has a way to save Astra.

Zari and Ava schmooze their way to Marie and lead her off, but the rest of the party tries to follow her but Marie’s head gets knocked off in the escape, prompting the Legends to have to carry her in pieces to the Waverider. After speaking with Marie's head, Zari peeks into the future and discovers that her perfume destroys people's sense of smell, ruining her. It leads Zari to discover that Marie's perfume is magic. Marie's body breaks loose and Zari steals the perfume.

At the perfume launch, Zari's DJ boyfriend, S'more Money proposes to her and causes the popularity perfume to spill all over her and people start swarming Zari. ON the Waverider, Marie's headless body gets Mick's heat gun while at the perfume launch, Behrad, Nate, and Ava try to deal with Zari's situation. Behrad hits people with a blast of air while Ava gets to Zari and they jump into a fountain, ending the perfume's effects. Mick and Ray stop Marie's body. Later, Zari eats a doughnut and has some flashbacks to her previous reality. She and Ava become friends.

Natalie reveals to Constantine that the Loom of Fate is a real thing and not just a story. Turns out Charlie broke the Loom of Fate and scattered the pieces across the Multiverse. In Hell, Astra tries to get Constantine's lifespan shortened and does so, in exchange for a favor. On Earth, Constantine drops dead.

