Legends of Tomorrow "Mortal Khanbat" Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for "Mortal Khanbat", the upcoming fifth episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow's fifth season. The episode will see the team take on their latest Encore -- one of worst of the worst when it comes to the souls in Hell who have been unleashed on the living and, thus, have upset the timeline. This time around, the team will find themselves dealing with Genghis Khan who is now creating chaos in 1990s Hong Kong.

As you can see in the preview, while the episode will deal with what may be the most dangerous Encore yet, there are going to be plenty of moments for Legends-style humor, complete with the infamous emperor riding on what appears to be a Razor scooter and Nate (Nick Zano) crying out "Khan!" in what feels like a pretty great nod to Star Trek. Check it all out for yourself below.

In addition to the Khan of it all, the episode will also see the ongoing conflict between John Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Astra Logue (Olivia Swann), something particularly interesting as Constantine appeared to die in tonight’s episode when Astra had his lung cancer fate moved up considerably so that the man suffered and died in just moments.

"In the finale, we are going to see a terribly nuanced version of Astra." showrunner Phil Klemmer told ComicBook.com last year. "She, unlike most people in Hell, isn't going to appear evil through and through. Should we have the chance to continue the story next season, there's a flipside to the coin of this girl -- now woman -- who resents him and had been corrupted by her experience. She blames him for everything that went wrong in her life. Again, I feel like there's a chance to get underneath all that. For us, it's just always about revealing new sides of these characters that you think you know inside and out."

"I never would have thought that John Constantine would fit in with the Legends and onboard the Waverider, but I think for next season, we want to keep digging deep on this guy, because obviously he feels pretty bottomless." Klemmer added. "He's a bottomless pit of darkness, but also, there's no end to the pathos and the tragedy. There is such a pure impulse to what John does. Beneath all the self-loathing, he's such noble man. I guess that's why we keep wanting to know what happens next, because it's like he's endlessly fascinating."

You can check out the synopsis for "Mortal Khanbat" below.

"A STEP AHEAD -- With Sara (Caity Lotz) still away from the Waverider, the Legends find a new Encore with Ava's (Jes Macallan) new invention, the Prognosticator, and must now try to defeat Genghis Khan in 1990s Hong Kong. Constantine's (Matt Ryan) life is hanging in the balance, and Ray (Brandon Routh), Nora (Courtney Ford) and Gary (guest star Gary Tsekhman) all try to help him, but Constantine tries to make a deal with Astra (Olivia Swann) instead. Meanwhile, Behrad (guest star Shayan Sobhian) has been confused about Charlie's (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) recent behavior, but they all learn why Charlie is trying to outrun her past and from what. Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano and Tala Ashe also star. Caity Lotz directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree & Mark Bruner."

Legends of Tomorrow airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. "Mortal Khanbat" will air on February 25th.

