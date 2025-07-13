10 Best Fighters in the Arrowverse, Ranked

The Arrowverse is full of characters with incredible abilities. On The Flash alone, the particle accelerator explosion creates countless metahumans, including the titular hero, who spends nine seasons cleaning up the mess left behind by Eobard Thawne. Supergirl also has to face off against her fair share of super-powered beings on her Earth, including Kryptonians, Martians, and killer robots. However, having superpowers can make characters lazy, as they don’t have to learn how to fight with their hands. Despite some of the biggest names in the Arrowverse being able to rely on speed and strength, there are still some important figures who know how to throw a punch.

It should come as no surprise that the majority of the Arrowverse’s best fighters come from Arrow, a show where the titular hero has to fight his way out of situations more often than not. There are a couple of surprises, though, as being a Legend also means getting one’s hands dirty from time to time.

10) Ricardo Diaz

Growing up in Star City, Ricardo Diaz knows all about fighting for survival. He starts to make a name for himself in Arrow Season 6, building a drug operation that threatens to throw the city into chaos. Oliver Queen challenges Diaz because he doesn’t believe he’s much of a threat, but the villain proves that living on the streets can teach someone just as much as the League of Assassins.

9) Heatwave

Mick Rory starts out as a small-time villain on The Flash, working alongside Leonard Snart. His heat gun causes trouble for Team Flash, but they come up with a solution pretty quickly. While Mick still relies on his weapon when he joins the Legends of Tomorrow, he’s not afraid to throw down if the occasion calls for it, punching aliens and demons without a second thought.

8) Prometheus

When Adrian Chase infiltrates the mayor’s office in Arrow Season 5, his goal is to break Oliver Queen. He achieves this by forcing the hero to confront his past and the fact that he takes pleasure in killing. However, Chase gets a few licks in as well, and since he was trained by Talia al Ghul, the daughter of the Demon’s Head, they pack a serious punch.

7) Malcolm Merlyn

The first Big Bad that Oliver comes up against is his best friend’s dad, Malcolm Merlyn. Like Prometheus, Merlyn has experience with the League of Assassins, making him an incredibly skilled fighter. Oliver beats Merlyn in Season 1, but he teams up with him later on because he knows how dangerous the villain is in a fight.

6) Deathstroke

Oliver doesn’t have much of a chance when he washes up on Lian Yu. The only way he survives is by learning from the other people stranded on the island, including Slade Wilson. Unfortunately, Oliver has to turn on Slade when he loses his mind, seemingly killing him. Slade later returns as Deathstroke and uses his military background, as well as the Mirakuru coursing through his veins, to give Oliver fits.

5) Nyssa al Ghul

Despite being the younger of the Demon Head’s daughters, Nyssa al Ghul is the better fighter. She routinely knocks around members of Team Arrow and even gets the better of her sister when the two fight on Lian Yu. What really sets her apart, though, is that she scares Merlyn, who only goes after her when he has backup.

4) Damien Darhk

The first character to have superpowers on this list, Damien Darhk, makes magic his calling card. Waving his hands around isn’t the only thing he’s good at, though. He was once Ra’s al Ghul’s best friend and the heir to the League of Assassins empire. Damien shows off his fighting prowess when he throws down with Oliver and Sara Lance, who know a thing or two about punching and kicking.

3) White Canary

Speaking of Sara, she is easily one of the best fighters in the Arrowverse. She’s a former member of the League of Assassins, but, unlike some other killers, Ra’s takes a special interest in her because of her skills. She proves he’s a smart man by fighting against the worst of the worst and always holding her own.

2) Ra’s al Ghul

The leader of the League of Assassins is responsible for creating most of the Arrowverse’s best fighters. However, he’s much more than a teacher, dominating nearly every opponent he comes up against. His only weakness is his hubris, which he allows to get the better of him during his confrontation with the best fighter on this list.

1) Green Arrow

Despite spending a good chunk of his life as a party boy, Oliver changes his ways and becomes the hero Star City deserves. He defeats almost every other character on this list in single combat and never backs down from a fight. It takes an entire army of multiversal demons to kill the Green Arrow, and even then, he becomes the Spectre and saves the multiverse from destruction. Nobody does it like Oliver.

The Arrowverse shows are streaming on Netflix.

