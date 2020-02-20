Lucifer Sets DVD and Digital Release Date For Season 4

The fourth season of Lucifer, the DC/Vertigo adaptation starring Tom Ellis, is going to be made available for sale on DVD and digital in May. Season four was the first season that first aired on Netflix after the cancellation of Lucifer on Fox and its rescue by the streaming giant. The ten-episode fourth season was the first of two seasons Netflix planned to air for the show, although a recent rumor suggests that the producers of Lucifer are now in early talks to revive the show for a sixth season that will supplant the fifth as the "...and final" one.

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment will release Lucifer: The Complete Fourth Season digitally on May 11, and on DVD the next day, on May 12. Warner Archive will release the season on Blu-ray, as they have done with prior seasons of Lucifer.

The fourth season finds Lucifer (Ellis) returning following the resolution of the third-season cliffhanger to reunite with his love-interest and crime-fighting partner, LAPD detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German), who must come to terms with seeing the devil face of his true nature for the first time. However, Lucifer’s old flame Eve (Inbar Lavi) arrives for payback from getting expelled from the Garden of Eden.

(Photo: Warner Bros. TV)

The upcoming fifth season recently cast God, and teased a return from Eve, which seems like a hard thing for a prospective sixth season to top, but given that the Lucifer writers have had to write "the end" a few times now, it seems pretty likely they would be able to figure something out.

Shortly after Ellis made an appearance on "Crisis on Infinite Earths," Fatman Beyond host Marc Bernardin took to social media to pitch Warner Bros. on a miniseries teaming Lucifer with John Constantine (Matt Ryan) -- and both Ryan and Lucifer executive producer Joe Henderson are up for it. The pair shared a scene in "Crisis," in which it was implied that there was some complicated backstory that involved Mazikeen (Lesley-Ann Brandt) and was maybe a little contentious. Bernardin's pitch would be a road trip story, taking the pair from coast to coast.

"The Lucifer cameo just exceeded my wildest expectations because I think both Matt and Tom fed off of each other in a way that none of us were expecting," the event's showrunner told ComicBook.com. "Lauren Certo wrote that scene, and she did such a great job on the page -- and I loved that scene when I read that, but seeing the the chemistry that Tom and Matt have together and the way they riff off from each other? That was a wonderful surprise."

The first four seasons of Lucifer are currently available on Netflix, with a fifth (and not-so-final?) season planned for later this year.

