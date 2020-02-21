Supergirl: "The Bodyguard" Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for "The Bodyguard," the March 8 episode of Supergirl, in which Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) has his fingers in everything. Lex is pushing Lena (Katie McGrath) to move forward on Project Non Nocere (really? Nothing good can come from Lex Luthor being able to basically brainwash people) while he has Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) defending Andrea (Julie Gonzalo) from an anti-tech extremist, tying back to one of the earliest themes of the season. It seems like things are moving into some really dangerous territory, and Lex has everyone positioned to be doing what he wants and potentially to be positioned against one another if it all starts falling apart.

In the post-Crisis reality, one would think that Lex could have rewritten things to let him do what he wants without lying to and manipulating everyone. That means, more or less, that it's what he wants to do, not what he has to. Which...well, that tracks.

"It's our Black Mirror season," executive producer Jessica Queller said at the start of the season.

"What we're looking at is how technology is impacting the way people engage and giving them an escape not to engage," her fellow executive producer Robert Rovner added. "It seems like nowadays, everyone is kind of on their phones or not really present, and so we wanted to speak to that and kind of how it might be hard to live in the ugliness of what's going on, and how a character like Kara can try and help us overcome that. It speaks to a lot of the stuff the characters will be going through."

But with the Myriad element and Non Nocere moving forward, it's hard to put the responsibility for all the bad stuff at the feet of a concept like "technology," when really it seems to be mostly the Luthors doing bad stuff.

You can check out the official synopsis below.

“The Bodyguard” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV)

LENA MOVES FORWARD WITH NON NOCERE – Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) tasks Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) with protecting Andrea (Julie Gonzalo) from an anti-tech extremist, but his nefarious purpose goes beyond merely keeping Andrea alive. Meanwhile, Lena (Katie McGrath) moves forward with Non Nocere, with Lex’s help. Gregory Smith directed the episode with story by Lindsay Sturman and teleplay by Emilio Ortega Aldrich & Chandler Smidt.

Supergirl airs on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following episodes of Batwoman on The CW. "The Bodyguard" will debut on March 8.

