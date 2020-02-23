The Batman Set Photos Show More Motorcycle Action and Details About Gotham City

(Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images)

Cameras continue to roll on The Batman as filming takes place in Glasgow, showing off the Caped Crusader in a daring pursuit of a villain who is most likely Catwoman. And as the motorcycles race through the streets of Gotham City, we now have new images from the set that showcase all of the action in what's sure to be an intense chase sequence. Though we've yet to see Robert Pattinson or Zoë Kravitz in their costumes on the set, we still have a good preview at a stunt sequence that will likely feature in the final cut of the new Batman movie.

As you can see in the photos below, the set designers are also hard at work making sure all of the gothic details reflect the identity of Gotham City. Check them out below:

There are a lot of questions surrounding The Batman as filming progresses, especially after the reveal of Pattinson in the costume with a detailed video released by director Matt Reeves. While the Bat-suit is unlike anything we've yet to see in a Batman movie, the filmmaker also teased that the plot will be unlike anything depicted on the big screen either.

"It's very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale," Reeves said in an interview with THR. "It's told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it's going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It's more Batman in his detective mode than we've seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He's supposed to be the world's greatest detective, and that's not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I'd love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it's going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation."

Pattinson, to his credit, has spoken at length about his decision to join the film, stating that the role and the people involved intrigued him.

"There was something that always appealed to me about it," Pattinson told EW. "I feel like it sort of exists outside the realm of this sort of [blockbuster]. Batman movies have always attracted really good directors and had really good actors playing in it. It’s got a legacy and a lineage to it which it’s never seemed to me like it’s been a cash-in for something."

The Batman is scheduled to premiere June 25, 2021.

