New Legend of Zelda Release Brings Nintendo Fans Back to the 3DS

A new Legend of Zelda release has brought Nintendo fans back to the 3DS era of the action-adventure series. Other than Mario, Zelda is Nintendo’s marquee series. And like Mario, it’s a very consistent series. There have been eras of The Legend of Zelda that have been stronger than others, certainly, but there hasn’t been an undeniable drop-off ever. That said, those who, in particular, have a soft spot in their heart for the 3DS era will be delighted with a small but new release from Nintendo.

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More specifically, Nintendo has announced that The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds has been added to Nintendo Music, allowing nostalgic 3DS fans to revisit its incredible soundtrack. It joins The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass, Zelda II – The Adventure of Link, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, The Legend of Zelda (NES), The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

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2013 3DS Game

For those who do not know, The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds is the 17th game in The Legend of Zelda series and specifically a spiritual successor to 1991’s The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past for the SNES. Upon release, it was a 3DS exclusive, and it’s never shed this 3DS exclusivity, which makes it a bit inaccessible in 2026. Like most games in the Nintendo series, it was met with critical acclaim, as evidenced by its 91 on Metacritic. Right now, there’s no word of Nintendo doing anything with the game, and this probably isn’t going to change, as it has not touched its 3DS library very much during the Switch 2 generation.

As for Nintendo Music, it is a smart-device app for Nintendo Switch Online members. Unfortunately, this means this new release is limited to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers on Switch and Switch 2. It lets Nintendo users download various Nintendo soundtracks, as well as create and share playlists. A couple of times a month, it is updated with new music.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.