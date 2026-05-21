Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters Successor Hits New Milestone

KPop Demon Hunters has earned its place as the biggest Netflix animated movie of all time, and for good reason. The titanic Sony Pictures Animation has been streamed for hundreds of hours, but its rule as the top-performing film for the streaming service might be coming to an end. While the story of Huntrix is preparing to take the world by storm with sequels, world tours, and more, a major contender in the animation industry has just hit a major milestone. Swapped has been defeating the KPop movie in some surprising ways recently, and it might just take the number one spot.

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As of the writing of this article, the popular new animated film, Swapped, has surpassed 80.6 million views so far. This number makes the movie starring the likes of Michael B. Jordan, Juno Temple, and Tracy Morgan the number two most-watched animated movie on Netflix. The movie from Skydance Animation only just hit the streaming service on May 1st, meaning that in just three weeks, Swapped has hit some wild heights. At present, Netflix has not revealed whether sequels are in the works, though with these numbers, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if we saw the return of the PooKoo.

Swapped’s Titanic Opening

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For Swapped’s opening weekend, it scored 15.5 million views worldwide on Netflix, which had one of the biggest openers for the platform. The Skydance production defeating KPop Demon Hunters’ opening makes sense, considering it took time for Huntrix to claim the crown as one of the biggest animated entries of all time. Swapped is only one of several Netflix originals that defeated the singing trio with its opening, as the likes of Leo, The Sea Beast, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, and Orion and the Dark had stellar introductions. While these movies haven’t been confirmed for sequels themselves, it would make sense if we saw these hits continue their stories in the future. Without diving right into spoiler territory, Swapped has an open-ended conclusion that leaves the door wide open for a sequel.

As for KPop Demon Hunters, it’s impossible to deny that the Sony Pictures Animation entry hasn’t taken over the world. On top of the countless fans of Huntrix and the Soja Boys, the film even took home two Academy Awards for “Best Animated Feature” and “Best Original Song” for their record-breaking song, “Golden.” Unfortunately, despite its success, animation fans will be waiting years before we see the sequel arrive on the streaming service. The creators responsible for KPop Demon Hunters have confirmed that the release window for the second part of the franchise will, most likely, be in 2029. Luckily, the franchise is finding new ways to stay in the public eye, with Netflix recently announcing that 2027 will see a world tour that will recreate the best songs of the film for live audiences worldwide.

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