Capcom Reportedly Remaking Iconic PS1 Game

Capcom — the masters of the remake — is reportedly remaking an iconic PS1 game. There was a while in the early and mid-2010s when Capcom was struggling. Around 2017, this began to change. Meanwhile, in the 2020s, it’s arguably been the greatest publisher in the world. And for those who were gaming in the late 1990s and early 2000s, this is a familiar feeling, because back then, Capcom was also one of the top dogs. Perhaps unsurprisingly, a cornerstone of Capcom’s modern strategy is the nostalgic mining of its golden era, predominantly through remakes, and, in particular, Resident Evil remakes. Again, unsurprisingly, it reportedly has more remakes coming.

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When Capcom began the Resident Evil remake journey in 2019, it kicked it off with a remake of Resident Evil 2, which makes some sense considering it’s widely considered the second-best game in the series, behind only Resident Evil 4. Consequently, if you start with 2, you also get to 4 quicker. But what about the first Resident Evil game, the game that started it all? In 1996, Resident Evil was released on PS1 and PS1 only, birthing one of the gaming’s biggest franchises in the process and Capcom’s biggest IP. In 2002, only a few years later, it got a remake on GameCube alongside a prequel, Resident Evil 0. With reports that a remake of Resident Evil 0 is now in the works, it is fitting that there are now also reports that a remake of the first Resident Evil game is finally happening as well.

New Resident Evil Report

In addition to a report that a remake of the first Devil May Cry game is in the works, it’s being reported by Stiviwonder that a remake of the game that started the zombie survival-horror series is in the works, though it’s unclear if it’s coming before or after a remake of Resident Evil 0. It would make more sense for it to come after. Whatever the case, take this information with a grain of salt, as the source is not the most prolific leaker in the business, but they did recently have an accurate leak pertaining to Resident Evil Requiem.

When and if Capcom remakes the first Resident Evil game, it’s going to take more imagination and heavy lifting compared to other games. To this end, it will be interesting to see if it can balance improving the product while remaining faithful to the 91-rated PS1 exclusive classic.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.