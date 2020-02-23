The Batman Star Jeffrey Wright Teases Jim Gordon Prep

DC Comics and filmmaker Matt Reeves are in the full swing of production of The Batman, the Caped Crusader's long-awaited return to the big screen with Robert Pattinson debuting in the role of Bruce Wayne. The movie will feature a star-studded cast as Batman attempts to defeat Gotham City from many nefarious forces including Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Penguin, and Paul Dano as the Riddler. But Pattinson will not be without help, with Westworld star Jeffrey Wright also playing a key role as Detective Jim Gordon, one of Batman's closest allies throughout the character's history.

Now that filming is underway, Wright took to social media to post a bit of research for his DC Comics role, revealing that he's going all the way back to the beginning of the character's history for his latest role.

View this post on Instagram Background reads for the culture. In the beginning... A post shared by Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) on Feb 22, 2020 at 9:38am PST

Wright has done well in keeping his mouth closed when it comes to spilling new details about the movie, though we expect all that to change when he's put on the spot during the promotion of Westworld Season 3 in the coming weeks. For now, all we have to go on is what's been said by Pattinson and Reeves, and both have been pretty open about what they want from The Batman.

“In terms of the character itself, I want to push it as far as it possibly can go. And I think Matt Reeves does as well. You can do crazy stuff with that part," Pattinson explained during an interview with Empire Magazine.

The actor previously said that he's eager to live up to the legacy established by previous actors who have played Bruce Wayne.

“I love the kind of history of the part. I love every iteration of how it’s been played. It’s a very, very special part and I think it’s been very carefully — I feel like everyone’s really looked after the character and its history and there’s a lot of reverence for it. You can really feel it in the studio. You can’t say no to it and I really wanted to say yes... I think Matt Reeves has got a really good direction for it. I’m very kind of eager to get started on it.”

Reeves told THR that he wasn't planning to make a Batman movie that fans had seen before, preferring to focus on the detective aspects of the character.

"It's very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale," Reeves explained. "It's told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it's going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It's more Batman in his detective mode than we've seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He's supposed to be the world's greatest detective, and that's not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I'd love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it's going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation."

The Batman premieres in theaters on June 25, 2021.

