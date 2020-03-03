Black Lightning Season 3 Finale Preview Released

It's all come down to this. The long-promised war with the Markovians has finally arrived in Freeland and now it's Black Lightning against Gravedigger for the fate of not only the city, but the metahumans who live there. The CW has released a preview for "The Book of War: Chapter Three: Liberation", next week's Season 3 finale of Black Lightning.

As viewers saw tonight, Black Lightning has a huge battle ahead of him, one made even more challenging by some major reveals. Not only is Gravedigger (Wayne Brady) virtually unstoppable thanks to there being no limit to the metahuman powers he can give himself thanks to Lynn's serum but he's also apparently Black Lightning's (Cress Williams) great uncle. On top of all of that, Black Lightning may have no choice but to kill him when the battle goes down -- though that might end up being a little easier for the hero as Gravedigger nearly killed Lightning (China Anne McClain).

Of course, there are more things at play than just Gravedigger's arrival. The question of what's become of Tobias Whale (Marvin "Krondon" Jones III) remains with Lala (William Catlett) still on his trail. Lady Eve (Jill Scott) is also making a play, looking to get back her place of power thanks to a deal with Agent Odell Bill Duke). There’s also the matter of Khalil (Jordan Calloway), who is now the “personality” behind the firewall with Painkiller on the loose again and determined to take out the Pierce family once and for all.

You can check out the official episode synopsis below.

“The Book of War: Chapter Three: Liberation” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

SEASON FINALE – Black Lightning (Cress Williams) faces off against Gravedigger (guest star Wayne Brady “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”). Christine Adams, Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain, James Remar, Damon Gupton, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star. Salim Akil directed the episode written by Charles D. Holland."

How do you think the final battle for Freeland will go down? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Black Lightning airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. "The Book of War: Chapter Three" will debut on March 9.

