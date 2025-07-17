McFarlane Toys Launches DC Multiverse Dark Archer and Darkstars Collector Edition Figures

Darkstars (Darkstars Rising) and Dark Archer (Green Arrow) figures have joined the DC Multiverse McFarlane Toys Collector Edition lineup today, and we have all of the details you need to get your pre-orders in. Read on for a breakdown of the new releases followed by a teaser for a McFarlane Toys figure that’s set to launch on July 24th.

Dark Archer (Green Arrow) McFarlane Collector Edition #40 ($34.99 – $36.99): Pre-order at Walmart / Amazon / GameStop: “As a child, Oliver Queen first became interested in archery after encountering master bowman “Merlyn the Magician”—a phenomenally accurate archer and showman. Years later, the performer challenged Queen—now Green Arrow—to a duel and publicly humiliated him. Queen had no idea then that Merlyn (Arthur King) had a sideline in assassination, working for Ra’s al Ghul’s League of Assassins. As Malcolm Merlyn, he is one of the most dangerous men alive and a sharp assessor of the odds.” Figure includes a bow, arrow cluster, quiver, figure display base, and an art card.

Darkstars (Darkstars Rising) McFarlane Collector Edition #41 ($34 – $36.99): Pre-order at Walmart / Amazon / GameStop: “The Darkstars were formed to patrol space and destroy chaos by the Controllers, an aggressive sect of the Guardians of the Universe, and N.E.M.O., the Network for the Establishment and Maintenance of Order. Ferrin Colos of Zamba, joined the group and was assigned to Earth. After the Darkstars, L.E.G.I.O.N., and the Green Lantern Corps defeated the Triarch—a trinity of evil ancient deities—the three groups agreed on their separate peacekeeping roles in the universe.” Figure includes an alternate head, 2 extra hands, a display base, and an art card.

DC Multiverse Peacemaker Figure From McFarlane Toys / Launches July 24th Order at Entertainment Earth (Coming Soon)

Mark your calendar for Thursday, July 24th because McFarlane Toys is planning to release a 7″ scale Deluxe Theatrical Edition figure that’s based on the Peacemaker series starring John Cena, which will launch its second season August 21st on HBO Max. Pre-orders are expected to go live at 9am PT / 12pm ET on that date, and you should be able to find them here at Entertainment Earth at that time.