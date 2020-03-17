New Stargirl "Not You" Trailer Released

The CW has released a new trailer for the upcoming Stargirl, this one featuring new footage and a bit of humor surrounding the otherwise tragic circumstances leading to how Courtney Whitmore ultimately becomes Stargirl. The highly anticipated series is set to debut first on DC Universe on May 11 and then air on The CW the next day on Tuesday, May 12. You can check out this latest teaser for the series in the video below.

In the teaser, Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) promises a dying Sylvester Pemberton/Starman (Joel McHale) that he will carry on the Justice Society and carry the torch. However, Starman makes it clear that while someone needs to, it's not going to be Pat, while images of Courtney with the staff remind viewers that the she is the someone Starman is talking about, a new generation of justice.

Stargirl will follow Courtney, a high school student whose life is turned upside when her mother remarries and moves them to Nebraska. More than that, there's her stepfather's connection to the Justice Society of America as her stepfather Pat Dugan? He was STRIPE, the sidekick to Starman. The series will also star Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan/STRIPE, Joel McHale as Sylvester Pemberton/Starman, Lou Ferrigno Jr. as Rex Tyler/Hourman, Brian Stapf as Ted Grant/Wildcat, Henry Thomas as Charles McNider/Doctor Midnight, Joy Osmanski as Paula Brooks/Tigress, Neil Hopkins as Lawrence "Crusher" Crock/Sportsmaster, and Nelson Lee as Dragon King. The series joins both DC Universe's eclectic array of original programming, including Titans, Young Justice: Outsiders, Doom Patrol, and Harley Quinn, as well as The CW's roster of The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and Black Lightning.

"It’s cool; it’s going to take the Stars and STRIPE comic, the Justice Society comic, and merge it into one thing." executive producer and Stargirl co-creator Geoff Johns revealed in an interview last year. "And tonally, it’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and Buffy the Vampire Slayer along with the [comic] books. We’re bringing a lot of the legacy stuff into it, a lot of the stuff James Robinson did with the Justice Society. I love all of that, his JSA: The Golden Age series, launching the [1999 series] JSA… I’ve always wanted to do a series based on Stars and STRIPE, so it’s really exciting."

"It’s a story about a combined family, and a young girl in school," Johns explained. "It takes place in high school; I don’t think we see a lot of superhero shows in high schools… I’m not sure there is another superhero show that takes place in high school; I love that, you know? There’s going to be good guys and bad guys. It’s going to be a lot of fun."

Stargirl debuts Monday, May 11 on DC Universe. It will debut on The CW the next day, Tuesday, May 12.

