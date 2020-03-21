The Internet Reacts to Wonder Woman Star Gal Gadot’s “Imagine” Video, Calls It Tone-Deaf

The threat of COVID-19 continues to alter the everyday lives of people all around the world. People are currently working from home and self-isolating in order to avoid the novel coronavirus. Many celebrities have been extremely active on social media, sending messages of encouragement to those stuck as home. Earlier this week, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and a group of her famous friends created a video of everyone singing John Lennon's "Imagine" from their individual homes. While the video was intended to spread the message, "we are in this together," many people on social media thought the video was tone-deaf.

If you watch the video below, you'll see a ton of faces you recognize, along with some you might now. Fortunately, Gadot included a list of everyone in the video in the caption. The video includes Kristen Wiig, Jamie Dornan, Labrinth, James Marsden, Sarah Silverman, Eddie Benjamin, Jimmy Fallon, Natalie Portman, Zoe Kravitz, Sia, Lynda Carter, Amy Adams, Leslie Odom Jr., Pedro Pascal, Chris O'Dowd, Dawn O'Porter, Will Ferrell, Mark Ruffalo, Norah Jones, Ashley Benson, Kaia Gerber, Cara Delevingne, Annie Mumolo, and Maya Rudolph. You can watch it below:

It's clear the group of celebrities were doing their best to spread joy, but it didn't have the affect they were hoping. Here are some of the negative reactions that were posted on Twitter after the video went live...