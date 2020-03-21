The Internet Reacts to Wonder Woman Star Gal Gadot’s “Imagine” Video, Calls It Tone-Deaf
The threat of COVID-19 continues to alter the everyday lives of people all around the world. People are currently working from home and self-isolating in order to avoid the novel coronavirus. Many celebrities have been extremely active on social media, sending messages of encouragement to those stuck as home. Earlier this week, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and a group of her famous friends created a video of everyone singing John Lennon's "Imagine" from their individual homes. While the video was intended to spread the message, "we are in this together," many people on social media thought the video was tone-deaf.
If you watch the video below, you'll see a ton of faces you recognize, along with some you might now. Fortunately, Gadot included a list of everyone in the video in the caption. The video includes Kristen Wiig, Jamie Dornan, Labrinth, James Marsden, Sarah Silverman, Eddie Benjamin, Jimmy Fallon, Natalie Portman, Zoe Kravitz, Sia, Lynda Carter, Amy Adams, Leslie Odom Jr., Pedro Pascal, Chris O'Dowd, Dawn O'Porter, Will Ferrell, Mark Ruffalo, Norah Jones, Ashley Benson, Kaia Gerber, Cara Delevingne, Annie Mumolo, and Maya Rudolph. You can watch it below:
View this post on Instagram
We are in this together, we will get through it together. Let’s imagine together. Sing with us ❤ All love to you, from me and my dear friends. #WeAreOne ....... #KristenWiig #JamieDornan @labrinth @james_marsden @sarahkatesilverman @eddiebenjamin @jimmyfallon @natalieportman @zoeisabellakravitz @siamusic @reallyndacarter @amyadams @leslieodomjr @pascalispunk @chrisodowd @hotpatooties #WillFerrell @markruffalo @norahjones @ashleybenson @kaiagerber @caradelevingne @anniemumolo @princesstagramslam
It's clear the group of celebrities were doing their best to spread joy, but it didn't have the affect they were hoping. Here are some of the negative reactions that were posted on Twitter after the video went live...
A Better Idea
Hey celebs, we don't want to be sung to. We want you to use a million or two of your money and order ventilators, masks, and gloves from the manufacturers then donate them to a hospital. Or pay for the salaries of an entire staff at a bar, restaurant, or daycare. #imagine— Casey Cipriani (@CaseyCip) March 19, 2020
SNL Comparison
Gal Gadot and her band of celebrities right before filming their "Imagine" cover videos pic.twitter.com/ukeS5QWa02— Jon (@prasejeebus) March 19, 2020
"Love You, But..."
When Gal Gadot leads a celebrity sing-along of “Imagine” pic.twitter.com/CO10sMll4y— Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) March 19, 2020
At Least People Are Coming Together
No politician can unify people in the way that the “Imagine” video seems to have united every single person against it.— Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) March 19, 2020
This Point
"Imagine" is a song about hell— Matthew Walther (@matthewwalther) March 19, 2020
Net Worth Round Up
Gal Gadot's Imagine video annotated with Net Worths pic.twitter.com/VvRlwTzkXv— asimpledingus (@asimpledingus) March 19, 2020
"Tone-Deaf"
Wait, so in the middle of a pandemic a bunch of tone-deaf celebs all filmed themselves singing Imagine there's no people?!— MKupperman (@MKupperman) March 19, 2020
Someone Call Liz Lemon ASAP
The Gal Gadot/others Imagine video would have been the perfect 30 Rock plotline wherein Jenna spiraled after not being asked to contribute and publicly announced that she had coronavirus for the attention— Will Kellogg (@Will_Kellogg) March 19, 2020
RIP Music
1comments
just saw the gal gadot imagine video thing and i think it maybe ruined music for me— UMO (@UMO) March 19, 2020
What do you think about Gal Gadot's celebrity "Imagine" video? Was it a nice treat for fans or completely tone-deaf? Tell us in the comments!
For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.