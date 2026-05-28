James Gunn Gives First Update in Almost 1 Year on Beloved Superhero Team Joining the DCU After Major Rumors

With the DC Universe now in full swing, the franchise’s cast of superheroes should expand with each project. We’re going to meet Hal Jordan and John Stewart in Lanterns this summer, there are films about Batman and Wonder Woman in development, and members of the Super Family will continue to be fleshed out in Supergirl and Man of Tomorrow. The pieces seem to be in place for the Justice League to arrive in the DCU, but before that happens, viewers could go on an adventure with a different superhero team. In 2024, it was announced that Ana Nogueira would write a Teen Titans movie. It’s been mostly quiet on that front since, save for James Gunn debunking casting rumors last year. Now, he’s finally offered a new update.

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On Threads, a fan asked Gunn to verify the latest bit of speculation concerning Teen Titans. A report claimed that Euphoria creator Sam Levinson was in talks to direct the film. In his response, Gunn wrote, “No it’s not true. Not talking to any directors quite yet. This ‘insider’ isn’t inside much.”

When Could The Teen Titans Movie Release?

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Based on this latest update from Gunn, it sounds like Teen Titans is still relatively early in development. If DC Studios isn’t meeting with directors at this point in time, it’s likely that the script is still being worked on. Since assuming his current position as co-head of DC Studios, Gunn has consistently maintained that projects will not move forward until the script is finished and he is happy with where things stand. Before hiring a director for Teen Titans, Gunn and Co. want to make sure the screenplay is in excellent shape so things can run smoothly. They also probably want to see how the script turns out first so they can target directors who would be the best fit.

With all that in mind, it’s probably going to take a couple of years (at least) before Teen Titans comes to fruition. It’s been reported that DC Studios is eyeing 1-2 theatrical releases per year, choosing to favor quality over quantity. 2027 already has Man of Tomorrow and The Batman Part II on the docket (the later isn’t part of the DCU, but it’s still a DC Studios production), so next year’s slots are filled. Nothing has been officially scheduled beyond that. There’s no shortage of projects in development, so it’ll be interesting to see how the slate evolves from here.

It’s also worth keeping in mind that just because a film has been announced, it doesn’t mean it will definitely happen. Some of the titles Gunn announced during the unveiling of the DCU’s “Gods and Monsters” slate have been pushed to the back burner for the time being because the scripts haven’t come together the way everyone envisioned. So, a possible production timeline for Teen Titans will greatly depend on what happens with the script. That said, Nogueira is a trusted creative under DC Studios’ roof, having already written Supergirl. Odds are, she’s on the right track as far as Teen Titans is concerned.

It’ll be interesting to see when the DCU’s future plans are revealed. There’s always a chance there could be some announcements at San Diego Comic-Con this year, but if DC Studios has a panel, they may opt to focus more on the present and promote Lanterns and Clayface instead. The main takeaway here is that DC isn’t in any rush to bring the Teen Titans to the fold. That’s an encouraging sign, as being patient can yield stronger results. After the DCU enjoyed a successful 2025 (and seems poised for a big 2026), there’s no need to change the approach.

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