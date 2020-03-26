New Episodes of Supergirl and Batwoman Delayed

Fans of The CW's Batwoman and Supergirl who were expecting to tune in Sunday, March 29 to new episodes of the Arrowverse series, we have bad news for you. Those new episodes have been delayed with the network's Sunday schedule now showing reruns of both Batwoman and Supergirl airing on Sunday night. Batwoman will air "A Mad Tea Party" while Supergirl will air "Back From the Future Part Two" this week instead of the expected new episodes.

The shift in programming comes after similar delays for The Flash and DC's Legends of Tomorrow. The network released statements last week indicating that new episodes of those series would be delayed, and promos later suggested that those two shows would return on April 7. We now know that instead of new Arrowverse programming the week of April 6, the network will be re-airing the crossover event "Crisis on Infinite Earths". At this point in time, it's unclear when new episodes of any of the Arrowverse series will debut.

Given that The CW shows in Vancouver -- which include Supergirl and Batwoman -- have had to stop production in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's possible that the network is using this hiatus as a way to extend the completed episodes of the shows' seasons. Supergirl specifically had not completed its season finale at the time of the shutdown.

As for what episodes should have aired? You can check out the synopsis for Batwoman's "A Narrow Escape" and Supergirl's "Deus Lex Machina" below.

"A Narrow Escape"

"WHO’S A HERO NOW? – Batwoman (Ruby Rose) encounters a new challenge when an old villain resurfaces, testing the heroics of Gotham’s most stand-up citizens. Alice’s (Rachel Skarsten) limits are tested. Also starring Dougray Scott, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson. Paul Wesley directed the episode written by Daphne Miles."

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW.

"Deus Lex Machina"

MELISSA BENOIST MAKES HER DIRECTORIAL DEBUT – Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) proceeds to lay an intricate plan to bring Lena (Katie McGrath) closer to him, defeat Leviathan’s latest attack, and pit Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team against Leviathan. It is also revealed how Lex came into power after Crisis. Melissa Benoist directed the episode with story by Lindsay Sturman and teleplay by Katie Rose Rogers & Brooke Pohl.

Supergirl airs Sundays at 9/8c on The CW.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.