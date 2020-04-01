DC's Stargirl Creator Talks Show's Connection to The CW's Arrowverse

✖

The CW's "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover brought a lot of characters and properties from the wide DC Universe "into" the Arrowverse by establishing what world they existed on in the Multiverse. Among those properties was DC's upcoming series Stargirl. The heroine appeared briefly, existing on the newly-restored Earth-2. It was a nice surprise for fans, who also got to see that Doom Patrol, Swamp Thing, and Titans also exist on their own worlds as well and while the series isn't necessarily Arrowverse proper, Stargirl creator Geoff Johns says it fits nicely in the larger scheme of things alongside The Flash, Supergirl, and more.

In an interview with IGN, Johns said that he was excited about the opportunity for Stargirl to air on The CW, but it's not something that wasn't originally planned. Still, the show is a nice fit in that larger, Arrowverse world.

"I was incredibly excited about the opportunity for that because it just meant more people would see it," Johns said. "And totally, Stargirl and the show has always been for everybody. Anyone can watch it. So, it fits in nicely to that world. It fits in nicely to things like The Flash, and so that was something that was new."

As fans may recall, new episodes of Stargirl will air on both DC Universe and The CW, with the series debuting on DC Universe on Monday, May 18 then making its network debut on The CW on Tuesday, May 19. However, just because Stargirl is part of the broader Arrowverse, fans might not want to get too excited yet about any direct involvement. Johns said the main concern now is just making sure that Stargirl is great.

"The future is wide open in the DC multiverse, so anything can happen between film and TV," he said. "Who knows? Because that's what the multiverse is. Obviously, right now the main concern is making sure that this show is great, that these characters are great, that they have their own stories and they get the proper screen time and the proper episodes to develop on their own. So hopefully in the future we can do something fun, but the first season is all about making sure that Stargirl is the best show it can possibly be."

Stargirl premieres on DC Universe on Monday, May 18, with new episodes airing weekly. The show premieres on The CW on Tuesday, May 19.

ComicBook Nation Podcast: In this latest episode we breakdown Sony's Marvel movie changes, Jamie Lee Curtis possibly joining Star Wars, and the bizarre spoilers of Netflix’s Tiger King! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.