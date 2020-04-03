The Flash Actor John Wesley Shipp Addresses the Tragic Passing of Logan Williams

Friday afternoon, word surfaced that The Flash actor Logan William had passed away. Williams, 16, appeared in The CW show eight times as a younger version of Barry Allen during the earlier days of its run. News first surfaced through The Flash star Grant Gustin's Instagram account and now, another Flash is paying tribute to their recently departed co-star. Shortly after word started to circulate online, John Wesley Shipp took his Twitter account to address the passing of Williams.

"Heartsick to learn of Logan Williams' death at 16," Shipp tweeted. "He was 100% committed to playing young Barry Allen, and we missed him once we moved past that part of the story. Love and compassion to Logan's family and friends in your grief."

Heartsick to learn of Logan Williams’ death at 16. He was 100% committed to playing young Barry Allen, and we missed him once we moved past that part of the story. Love and compassion to Logan’s family and friends in your grief. pic.twitter.com/lOlUyxJtIC — John Wesley Shipp (@JohnWesleyShipp) April 3, 2020

Gustin himself posted an equally heartbreaking statement to his Instagram.

“Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has passed away suddenly,” Gustin wrote. “I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set. My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them. Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone.”

In addition to his time on The Flash, Williams also has credits alongside Lori Loughlin in Hallmark's When Calls the Heart, Supernatural, and Whispers. According to the Tricity News, Williams is survived by his parents, grandparents, aunts, and uncles.