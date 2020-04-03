The Flash Actor Logan Williams Dies Suddenly at Age 16

Teen actor Logan Williams who is known for his portrayal as the younger Barry Allen on The CW TV series The Flash has suddenly passed away. Williams was 16 years old. The report comes from Tri-City News based out of Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada, where Williams' mother Marlyse spoke out about the death of her son, during which she said that she's "absolutely devastated."

“I am not able to hug my parents who lost their only grandchild,” Marlyse said. She added, “With his talent and gorgeous looks, Logan had the potential to be a huge star."

Williams also had a role on the popular The CW series Supernatural.

The Flash star Grant Gustin posted a tribute on his Instagram page after learning the news, penning a touching post for the actor who first appeared with him in the pilot as the younger version of the Scarlet Speedster.

“Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has passed away suddenly,” Gustin wrote. “I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set. My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them. Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone.”

This story is developing and will be updated with more information.