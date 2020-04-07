World of DC Fan Art Imagines Live-Action Legion of Doom

✖

Even though the World of DC feature film franchise is in a very different place than where it was just three years ago, it's always fun to ponder what might have been. Take the post-credit scene from Justice League for example. That brief sequence seemed to tease the formation of none other than The Legion of Doom as Jesse Eisenberg's Lex Luthor joined forces with Deathstroke (as played by Joe Manganiello). What happened next we will seemingly never know, but one fan on Reddit has offered us a tease of the final villainous group had they been able to assemble against DC's heroes.

Though it seems unlikely that we'll ever get to see such a group come together on the big screen, user /u/alvaro-anton has put together what the Legion of Doom would have looked like on the big screen including Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, Jared Leto as The Joker, Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, Manganiello as Deathstroke, with Kristen Wiig as Cheetah, and Antony Starr as Reverse-Flash. Two additions from long-abandoned DC properties are also present with Mark Strong as Sinestro and Blake Ritson as Brainiac (as seen in Krypton). Check out the image below!

It's unlikely we'll ever see the Legion of Doom fighting the 2017 Justice League, Aquaman himself Jason Momoa previously mentioned the group as what he would have liked to see in a follow-up to that film.

"The Legion of Doom; seeing all the bad guys together and seeing us come in would be awesome," Momoa told the Toronto Sun. "If that s— happens, they better let me in. I’d definitely like to come riding in on a tidal wave to whoop some ass."

Even though the future of the World of DC on film doesn't appear to include another Justice League movie, or the assemblage of the Legion of Doom, it's still bright for the characters from the pages of DC Comics. Wonder Woman 1984 will be the next release from Warner Bros. Pictures, though it was recently delayed from a June 5 release until August 14 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Production on The Batman has also been halted because of the virus, but production wrapped on James Gunn's The Suicide Squad beforehand, with Gunn himself confirming he's still working on editing the movie from home.

