Black Adam Star Dwayne Johnson Reveals Filming Delay Because of Coronavirus Shutdown

Principal photography on Black Adam has been pushed back ever so slightly as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. According to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in an Instagram Live video Sunday night, filming will now begin this August or September after having previously been scheduled for earlier in the summer. Johnson made sure to double-down on the fact of just how dedicated he is to the project, making sure to reassure fans the movie will still happen.

"We still plan on shooting probably at the end of summer now, probably pushed into the end of August or September," Johnson said, explaining that it is a passion project that he's been trying to get going for many years now. "That is a project I hold near and dear to my heart and so I can't wait to get started."

In a similar Q&A last month, Johnson reminded fans this movie was something he'd been attached to for the better part of a decade. As the blockbuster star says, the movie started moving forward at Warner Brothers' New Line in 2008, right around the time Marvel Studios' Iron Man entered theaters.

"Black Adam has been with me for over ten years now," Johnson told the millions of followers he has on Instagram. "And that gives you an idea of how passionate I am with this project, how passionate our Seven Bucks is about this project. Warner Brothers, New Line Cinema, DC, they have been so incredibly supportive over the years. This has been over 10 years. In 2008, we started talking about this, so it has required a patience by all of us as partners and I am a much different man and an actor than I was 10 years ago."

Black Adam currently has a release date of December 22, 2021. It's unclear if the delay in production will bump that release date back at all.

