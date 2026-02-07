10 DC Heroes Who Could Totally Beat Superman (And How)

Superman might be the golden boy of the DC Universe. But he’s not unbeatable. Sure, he’s got laser eyes, can bench-press planets, and flies like he’s late for a Justice League meeting, but even the Man of Steel has his limits. His biggest weakness is his boy-scout mentality. He’s simply too good for his own good.

Heroes who are clever, resourceful, or just downright sneaky could absolutely take him down. All it takes is someone who can think outside the box — or create a box made of red sunlight — to teach Clark Kent a much-needed lesson in humility.

10. Aquaman

Aquaman’s exploits in the comics often highlight his underestimated power, particularly when he’s in his element. As seen in stories like Justice League: Throne of Atlantis, Arthur Curry’s command of the ocean and his magical trident make him a real threat to Superman. The trident can pierce Superman’s skin, and his Atlantean magic bypasses Superman’s natural invulnerability.

In an underwater setting, Aquaman has a distinct advantage. Superman’s reliance on solar energy diminishes in the depths of the ocean, as shown in various comics where prolonged fights in low-sunlight conditions weaken him. In Aquaman Vol. 8, it’s also demonstrated that Arthur’s strength underwater can rival even the strongest beings, making him a serious contender.

9. Shazam

In the comics, Shazam has repeatedly proven he’s capable of going toe-to-toe with Superman. In Kingdom Come, their battle is a standout moment, with Shazam’s magical lightning being a serious problem for Clark. Superman’s vulnerability to magic means that even his durability falters in the face of Billy Batson’s divine powers.

What makes Shazam particularly dangerous in the comics is his combination of childlike unpredictability and godlike strength. In issues like Superman/Shazam: First Thunder, their clashes show that Superman struggles against Shazam’s speed and raw magical power. Billy’s ability to summon lightning at will makes him one of the few heroes who can truly harm Superman.

8. Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman has frequently proven herself to be an equal to Superman in the comics. In Wonder Woman: The Hiketeia and Infinite Crisis, Diana’s combat skills and magic-based weaponry have allowed her to hold her own against Clark. Her Godkiller sword, magical lasso, and unyielding will make her a powerful opponent.

In Justice League: Origin, Diana’s strength and combat prowess are shown to be on par with Superman’s, but her willingness to fight without holding back gives her an edge. Superman’s hesitation to hurt a friend could cost him dearly, as Wonder Woman’s Amazonian training ensures she’ll exploit any weakness, including his moral restraint.

7. Martian Manhunter

Martian Manhunter has been described in the comics as someone who could rival Superman in almost every way. What really makes J’onn dangerous is his telepathic power. It’s shown that Superman is susceptible to psychic attacks, and Martian Manhunter’s mind games could incapacitate him before the fight even begins. Superman himself has admitted that J’onn is one of the most powerful beings on Earth, and their encounters in comics prove it.

6. The Flash (Barry Allen)

The Flash has proven that speed trumps strength. Barry Allen’s connection to the Speed Force allows him to move faster than Superman can react, landing countless blows or even phasing through Superman’s body to cause internal damage. In Flashpoint, Barry’s manipulation of time shows just how dangerous he can be when pushed to his limits.

Superman’s powers are ineffective if he can’t catch his opponent, and Barry knows it. In Justice League Vol. 2, Barry has even outrun Superman in a race, showcasing that his speed is on another level. With the Speed Force at his disposal, Barry could end the fight before Superman even realizes it’s begun.

5. Green Lantern (Hal Jordan)

Hal Jordan’s Green Lantern ring is one of the most versatile weapons in the DC Universe, and in the comics, it’s been shown to give him the edge against Superman. In Green Lantern: Rebirth, Hal’s constructs have been strong enough to hold Superman in place. The ring’s ability to simulate red sunlight or Kryptonite radiation also makes it a perfect counter to Superman’s powers.

Hal’s creativity and tactical brilliance make him a formidable foe. In Justice League: Darkseid War, Hal’s ability to think on his feet allows him to exploit his opponent’s weaknesses. Superman may be physically stronger, but Hal’s willpower and the adaptability of his ring make him a serious threat.

4. Zatanna

In the comics, Zatanna’s magical prowess has been shown to easily bypass Superman’s natural defenses. InJustice League Dark and Seven Soldiers: Zatanna, her ability to cast powerful spells with just a few words makes her one of the most dangerous heroes in the DC Universe. Superman’s vulnerability to magic means Zatanna wouldn’t need brute strength to defeat him.

What makes Zatanna particularly effective is her ability to think creatively in combat. In Detective Comics #833-834, her mastery of magic is shown to be both offensive and defensive, allowing her to adapt to almost any threat. Against Superman, a single spell could render him powerless or remove him from the battlefield entirely.

3. Batman

Superman himself has admitted in the comics that Batman could defeat him under the right circumstances. In TheDark Knight Returns, their iconic battle showcases Bruce Wayne’s ability to outthink and outmaneuver Superman. Armed with Kryptonite and advanced technology, Batman has the tools to neutralize Superman’s powers.

What makes Batman so dangerous in the comics is his ability to exploit Superman’s weaknesses. In Tower of Babel, Batman’s contingency plans for taking down the Justice League prove that he’s always prepared for the worst. Superman’s moral code and reluctance to harm Bruce further tilt the scales in Batman’s favor.

2. Doctor Fate

Doctor Fate’s appearances in comics like Justice League Dark and Earth 2 demonstrate his overwhelming magical abilities. As an agent of the Lords of Order, Fate’s magical powers are nearly limitless, allowing him to manipulate reality, summon mystical forces, and trap opponents in other dimensions. Superman’s strength means nothing against Doctor Fate’s magic.

In JSA #8, Doctor Fate is shown to be capable of taking down even the most powerful foes with ease. His ability to predict outcomes and manipulate the battlefield ensures that Superman would be at a severe disadvantage. Against Fate, Superman wouldn’t just lose — he’d be utterly outmatched.

1. The Spectre

The Spectre is an unstoppable force in the comics, as seen in Crisis on Infinite Earths and Day of Vengeance. As the embodiment of divine vengeance, the Spectre’s power dwarfs Superman’s. He can alter reality, erase beings from existence, and impose divine judgment without lifting a finger.

In Infinite Crisis, the Spectre’s abilities are shown to be so vast that even the combined efforts of the Justice League struggle to contain him. Superman’s strength and invulnerability mean nothing against a being who exists on a cosmic level. Fighting the Spectre is inevitable defeat.

