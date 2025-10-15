7 DC Heroes That Would Demolish Thanos

Thanos has faced off and defeated many of the most powerful Marvel heroes. Thanos is devoted to sending as many souls to Mistress Death as he can, his Eternal physiology giving him boundless super strength, near-indestructibility, mid-range psi powers, and the ability to control vast reservoirs of cosmic energy. Thanos is extremely formidable, having devoted nearly his entire life to dealing death to the universe. Thanos has defeated gods, cosmic beings, forces of the universe, and some of the oldest beings in existence. Honestly, most of the time one hero fights Thanos, they got trounced. That’s how powerful Thanos is and it’s made him the most feared being in the Marvel Universe.

Thanos is a nearly unstoppable force, and this would also extend to the DC Multiverse. The DC Multiverse has faced many threats, but few of them are as a dangerous as Thanos. However, that doesn’t mean that Thanos would be able to defeat every DC hero he comes across. In fact, these seven DC heroes would demolish Thanos, giving the Mad Titan some rare solo losses.

7) The Spectre

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The Spectre is one of the most powerful heroes in the DC Multiverse. The Spectre is the Angel of God’s Vengeance, with powerful reality altering abilities and a need to punish the worst people imaginable. The Spectre punishes evildoers with godlike power and ruthless intention, and would have a field day with Thanos. If Thanos had time to study the Spectre, he’d probably figure out a way to defeat the Spectre (he’d honestly try to steal the power of the Spectre if he could), but the Spectre will never give him that chance. He’ll just go after Thanos, making him feel the pain and fear that all of Thanos’s victims have felt.

6) Supergirl

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Supergirl is one of DC’s greatest heroines, and is much more powerful than most give her credit for. Supergirl has all of the powers of Superman, and was established as potentially more powerful than Superman in her return in the mid ’00s. Thanos is exactly the kind of threat that Supergirl is made to fight. Kryptonians are ridiculously powerful, and I’d say that they are more powerful than Thanos and his fellow Eternals. Supergirl is a master of fighting with her powers, and would blitz Thanos with attacks like he’s never experienced before. She’ll batter him with super strong punches at super speed, using her invulnerable body as a battering ram against him, and use her heat vision and freeze breath to keep him completely off-balance. Thanos has never fought anything like Supergirl before, and she would humble him.

5) Shazam/The Captain

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Shazam is known as Earth’s Mightiest Mortal, empowered by the greatest gods and heroes in the history of human history. Shazam is nearly on the level of Kryptonians, and has learned the ropes of the superhero game from some of the most skilled heroes on the planet, like Superman. This is going to allow him to defeat Thanos. He’s stronger and faster than Thanos, and would be able to avoid the Mad Titan’s attacks, hitting him as hard as possible, using the wisdom of Solomon to figure out how to defeat the villain. Thanos isn’t used to fighting heroes on the level of Shazam, and that would give the hero the victory in this fight.

4) Wally West

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Wally West is the greatest Flash of them all, and is the greatest master of the Speed Force on Earth. The Speed Force is one of the greatest powers in the DC Multiverse, and there is no other user of it as skilled as Wally West. Thanos has a lot of advantages over Wally, but Wally has the greatest advantage — speed. Wally is the best at figuring out how to use speed as a weapon, and that would give him the win over Thanos. All he would need is one infinite mass punch and that would be all she wrote for Thanos.

3) Orion

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Orion is the son of Darkseid, known as the Dog of War. There’s a prophecy that Orion will destroy his father, making him one of the most powerful New Gods in the multiverse, and puts him at a level that puts him above Thanos (yes, Darkseid is vastly more powerful than Thanos, so Orion is too). Orion’s rage makes him one of the most dangerous fighters out there. Orion versus Thanos would be one of the most destructive fights ever, with the two of them tearing at each other. Thanos and Orion have similar powers, but Orion’s power level and rage would give him the advantages that he needed to win the battle. Thanos is dangerous, but Orion has more than enough power to take him down.

2) Martian Manhunter

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Martian Manhunter is one of DC’s most underrated heroes. Martian Manhunter’s superpowers make him a Swiss Army knife — super strength, invulnerability, super speed, shapechanging, Martian visions, super senses, invisibility, intangibility, and telepathy. Martian Manhunter has the power level to destroy Thanos. He’s stronger, faster, and his shapechanging powers give him offensive options that Thanos can’t stand up to. Thanos has fought many heroes over the years, but he’s never faced off against an enemy like Martian Manhunter before. Martian Manhunter’s variety of powers means that Thanos wouldn’t know what the hero was going to do next. The element of surprise would be more than enough to defeat Thanos.

1) Superman

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Superman is the most powerful hero in the DC Multiverse and he would demolish Thanos rather easily, honestly. Superman is strong enough to move planets, can move many times the speed of light, and is basically unstoppable. Superman is much stronger than basically anyone that Thanos has ever faced before, and that’s going to give Superman a huge advantage. Superman is a skilled fighter, who knows how to use his powers against enemies like Thanos brilliantly. He’ll be moving at super speed, throwing thousands of planet-devastating punches per second, flying around and avoiding Thanos’s attacks, and basically going at him like no one ever has before. Thanos doesn’t have a prayer against Superman, and the Man of Steel would beat the Mad Titan with little difficulty.

