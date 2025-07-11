7 DC Superheroes That Still Need a Great Movie

While some of DC’s most iconic superheroes have been given live-action movies of their own in various franchises, there are many more that still deserve to get their own adventures told in the DC Universe. Many DC heroes have been brought to the screen ever since 1951’s Superman and the Mole Men introduced George Reeves as the first Superman on the big-screen. Superman and Batman have become the most-adapted heroes in the seven decades since, but there are many other heroes who deserve their first theatrical adaptations or redemption from past mistakes.

While James Gunn and Peter Safran’s rebooted DC Universe has been confirmed to be bringing the likes of the Green Lanterns, Clayface, the Teen Titans, and Sgt. Rock to the big-screen, there are even more heroes from DC Comics we hope get their own movies. Some of these heroes deserve a re-do after past movies failed them, while others have never been seen on-screen before, so would be the perfect candidates to flesh out the new DCU. These seven heroes would make sense for the DCU, and would be brilliant to see alongside the franchise’s more established characters.

7) Oliver Queen’s Green Arrow

Stephen Amell played Oliver Queen in The CW’s Arrow series between 2012 and 2020, headlining the Arrowverse, but never making the move to the big-screen. Amell’s portrayal of the character was celebrated, but it would be great to see the Green Arrow get a theatrical adaptation in the DCU. An incredibly skilled archer and master acrobat, the Green Arrow is a formidable vigilante who fights crime in Star City. His partnerships with the likes of Hal Jordan’s Green Lantern and Dinah Lance’s Black Canary would make him a great fit for a grounded, dark, and mysterious DCU movie.

6) Zatanna

Depicted as a member of the powerful Homo magi race, an offshoot of Homo sapiens, Zatanna is a powerful sorceress with connections to the Justice League and the Seven Soldiers in DC Comics. There have been several attempts to bring Zatanna into live-action following Serinda Swan’s appearance in Smallville, but Hadley Davis’ action-comedy movie, Guillermo del Toro’s Justice League Dark movie, and Emerald Fennell’s Zatanna movie all fell through. As both a celebrity magician and world-renowned superhero, Zatanna’s charisma and energy would fit perfectly into the new DCU.

5) Jason Todd’s Red Hood

Batman and Robin will be introduced to the DCU in The Brave and the Bold, but it’ll be the Damian Wayne iteration of the latter, not Jason Todd. Rather than his career as Robin, it’s Todd’s time as Red Hood that is more fruitful for a movie adaptation. He returned to Gotham City as Red Hood in 2005, becoming an anti-hero, fighting crime through deadly methods. He formed a new group known as the Outlaws, which would be great to see on-screen, and this could flesh out Batman’s history and the Batman Family in The Brave and the Bold.

4) Martian Manhunter

This extraterrestrial hero has had a number of live-action adaptations, but has never been the focal point of his own movie. As one of the seven original members of the Justice League of America, it would be great to see Martian Manhunter finally get developed in a solo movie. His incredible range of abilities make him one of DC’s most powerful superheroes, creating the opportunity for some very cinematic moments for the DCU’s upcoming stories, and expanding the new franchise far beyond the confines of Earth.

3) Adam Strange

An archaeologist from the future, Adam Strange repeatedly traveled to the planet Rann using a “Zeta-Beam,” eventually growing to care for the planet’s citizens and becoming a hero to protect them, using Rann’s technology. Shaun Sipos played a version of Adam Strange in Syfy’s Krypton series, but it would be great to see an honest-to-goodness version of Strange appear. His vibrance, energy, and captivating abilities would fit the new light-hearted and colorful vibes of James Gunn’s rebooted franchise, and his long-time partnership with Hawkman means Superman’s debut of Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl could set up Adam Strange’s debut.

2) Ted Kord’s Blue Beetle

The DC Extended Universe debuted Jaime Reyes’ version of Blue Beetle in the eponymous 2023 movie. It was hinted throughout Blue Beetle that Reyes was the hero’s second iteration, following the enigmatic Ted Kord, who hasn’t yet made a physical live-action debut. Xolo Maridueña has been confirmed to be returning as Reyes in the new DCU, so it’s very possible Ted Kord’s Blue Beetle could join him, especially since he’s Jenny Kord’s (Bruna Marquezine) father and Victoria Kord’s (Susan Sarandon) brother. Chilean-American actor Bobby McGruther voiced Kord in Blue Beetle’s mid-credits scene, so could reprise the role in the DCU.

1) Jonah Hex

Old West bounty hunter Jonah Hex has already seen a solo movie – Josh Brolin played him in 2011’s Jonah Hex. However, the disappointing movie was a major box office disaster, so it’s high time Hex gets redemption in the DCU. Following the success of Disney’s The Mandalorian, interest in stories involving cynical and honor-bound bounty hunters might be renewed, opening the door for a new version of Jonah Hex to debut. Since James Gunn is introducing the DCU well into the era of heroes, it would be great to see someone akin to Jonah Hex fleshing out the franchise’s history.

