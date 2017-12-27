The 2017 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best Limited Comic Series

Welcome to the 2017 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Awards, where we here at ComicBook.com take a look back at 2017 and select the stories from comic books and related media that we expect will remain in our hearts and minds long after the year has come to a close

Here we are talking comics, and choosing the Best Limited Comic Series of 2017. These comics series keep in the serialized storytelling tradition but while telling a self-contained story with a definitive beginning and ending. Their limited nature allows for some of comics most-talented writers and artist to really stretch their abilities in ways they may not have time to on a typical ongoing series.

And the winner of Best Limited Comic Series is…

Mister Miracle, by writer Tom King, artist Mitch Gerads, and published by DC Comics!

Tom King made a big splash at Marvel last year with his 12-issue Vision series, which created a unique tension by putting the android superhero into an almost bizarrely domestic setting. This year, King teamed with artist Mitch Gerads, his partner on the fantastic Vertigo Comics series The Sheriff of Babylon, to bring that same basic idea to the DC Comics universe. The result is a beautiful, fascinating, and at times unnerving series about a superhero struggling with mental issues. The trial of Mister Miracle that takes place in his own living room, with its too-small couch and vegetable plate, is one of the standout scenes from comics in 2017.

Mister Miracle faced stiff competition in this category from the likes of James Stokoe’s brilliantly illustrated Aliens: Dead Orbit, Marvel’s return of Runaways, and Valiant’s Secret Weapons and Rapture.

