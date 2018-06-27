7 Arrowverse CW Seed Animated Series We’d Like to See

When most people think about The CW‘s Arrowverse they usually just think about its live action series, Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow. However, there are more stories within the universe over on CW Seed in the form of animated series.

Currently, there are only three Arrowverse animated series available on CW Seed, Vixen, Constantine: City of Demons, and Freedom Fighters: The Ray. And there could be a real opportunity here for more. The shows on CW Seed are fairly popular. Freedom Fighters: The Ray went over well with fans when it debuted, with star Russel Tovey telling ComicBook.com back in January that the series was, at that time, the highest-rated on CW Seed. It also was just announced that the series is coming back for a second season with new episodes premiering at San Diego Comic-Con preview night next month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With the current CW Seed shows being made up of characters and stories that have had some crossover into the live-action Arrowverse on The CW, we can’t help but think about various characters and stories we’d like to see spun off into an animated series especially since the 2017-1028 television series gave us so many interesting characters and threads to explore.

From the introduction of the Legion of Superheroes on Supergirl, Constantine’s Dungeons & Dragons game with Gary on Legends of Tomorrow, and all the way through to wanting to know more about that new speedster Jay Garrick is training to take his place as Earth-3’s Flash, we’ve come up with a list of Arrowverse animated series we’d like to see hit CW Seed. Want to see what we’ve come up with? Read on to find out!

“The Adventures of Beebo”

The cuddly blue children’s stuffed toy that ended up worshiped as a Norse god was an instant fan favorite when it appeared on the scene in the Legends of Tomorrow episode “Beebo the God of War” and throughout Legends’ third season, Beebo quickly took on a life of its own, literally. The heroes pooled the powers of the six Totems of Zambesi to take the form of a giant Beebo who literally cuddled the evil time demon Mallus to death.

That’s a pretty impressive stuffed animal, but since Beebo has its roots as a highly sought-after children’s toy in the 1990s much like Tickle Me Elmo we think it would be fun to have an animated series sending Beebo on all kinds of adventures from being a cuddly friend to full-on vanquishing evil. Monsters under the bed simply don’t stand a chance against this cuddly blue deity. Beebo be praised.

“The Legion of Superheroes”

While the Legion of Superheroes was finally brought into the Arrowverse on Supergirl this season we think a lot of fans will agree with us that we didn’t get to see nearly enough of them — both in terms of screen time or in number of heroes. While there doesn’t appear to be a Legion live-action series coming anytime soon, why not take CW Seed into the future and give fans an animated series instead? After all, Mon-El did return to the future with the Legion at the end of Supergirl’s recent season finale, taking Winn with him. Winn’s introduction to the future and the team would be a perfect jumping off point for a series. We’re all in.

“The New Adventures of Young Stein”

Perhaps the most heartbreaking moment in the Arrowverse this season — or ever, if you ask some — was the death of Martin Stein (Victor Garber) after he was shot by Nazis in “Crisis on Earth-X”. However, fans’ grief was softened a bit by getting to see Young Stein (Graeme McComb) again in “Beebo the God of War” and while Young Stein chose not to change his own future much to Jax’s (Franz Drameh) dismay we still think there’s a place for Young Stein in the animated Arrowverse. The timeline on Legends is all kinds of crazy anyway, why not have Stein face off with all sort of temporal challenges and misadventures or simply just have him dealing with the back end of the messes the Legends make as they bounce all around through time?

We’ll take Beebo as a special guest star or even a crossover episode with “The Adventures of Beebo”.

“Dartayus”

Yes, Dartayus is a planet in the Negative Zone over in the Marvel world, but it’s also the setting of Mick Rory’s (Dominic Purcell) romance novel in the episode “Here I Go Again” on Legends of Tomorrow. The story of Buck, a man from a destroyed world that apparently also involves a planet with twin suns and a relationship with an unnamed alien queen, Mick’s novel was a surprising and hilarious discovery for his teammates and audiences alike as it seems very unlike Mick to be writing a sci-fi romance. However, now that we know it exists — and according to Zari (Tala Ashes) is actually good — we’d love to see it brought to life as an animated series.

We want Mick to voice Buck, of course.

“Game Night with Constantine and Gary”

Time Bureau Agent Gary Green’s (Adam Tsekhman) experience playing Dungeons & Dragons helped Constantine (Matt Ryan) and the Legends save Sara (Caity Lotz) from Mallus after she was possessed by the Death Totem and even wound up with Constantine becoming a player as well. Sounds like a Gary and Constantine D&D campaign might make for a super fun game night for the Arrowverse’s heroes and we think that might make for a hilarious animated series. After all, when you’re playing Dungeons & Dragons with a bunch of superheroes and those in touch with mystical forces, things can get a little intense, especially for loveable, goofy DM Gary. Especially if Breacher (Danny Trejo) from The Flash comes to play.

“Quest for the Lazarus Pits”

Willa Holland left Arrow this season with Thea Queen heading off with Nyssa al Ghul to destroy Lazarus Pits that had been discovered by Malcolm Merlyn lest the fall into the wrong hands. While Roy (Colton Haynes) went with her on this quest, Haynes is returning to Arrow for Season 7. We’d like to see what adventures Thea has after she and Nyssa set out to find those Lazarus Pits, especially since we know that the villainous Thanatos Guild is sure to try to stop them.

“Jay Garrick and The New Flash”

In the episode “Enter Flashtime” this season on The Flash, Jay Garrick (John Wesley Shipp) revealed that he, after helping Barry save Central City from an exploding nuclear weapon, it was time for him to retire as The Flash on Earth-3 and that he would be training a replacement to be ready for him to step down.

While Jay didn’t reveal the identity of Earth-3’s new Flash, he did mention that they are female, and we think that an animated series following the pair as they train would not only be a great way to keep Shipp as part of The Flash, but also a fantastic opportunity to introduce a new speedster to the Arrowverse — we’ve outlined before a whole host of options for who we think that speedster could be. It would also be nice to have another of the Earths in Arrowverse’s Multiverse brought to life. Right now, only Earth-1, Earth-38 (home of Supergirl), and Earth-X (home of the Freedom Fighters) is really fleshed out while Earth-2 has had some exploration on The Flash. It would also be nice just to see how different training is for different speedsters as we’ve really only seen how they do things at S.T.A.R Labs.

What animated Arrowverse series would you like to see come to CW Seed? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below