The Penguin Season 2 Looks Even More Likely Now After Latest DC News

Matt Reeves’ Batman Universe has been a breath of fresh air for DC. Following Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy, Warner Bros. tried its hand at building a cinematic universe around heroes like Superman and Batman. Unfortunately, it didn’t work, and only a few years after Ben Affleck’s Caped Crusader made his debut, a reboot was in the works. Reeves decided to embrace a grounded vision with his first movie, and The Batman was embraced by critics and fans alike. It was so successful, in fact, that it spawned a spinoff centered around Colin Farrell’s Oz Cobb. The Penguin was another smash hit, but after it wrapped up its first season, it felt like another outing wasn’t at the top of DC’s to-do list.

Reeves and Warner Bros. executives have yet to really embrace the idea of The Penguin continuing. They haven’t ruled it out completely, but there’s no sense of urgency, to the point that Farrell is moving on to other things. He even had another DC project lined up, but it has hit a fork in the road, which could be just what Penguin ordered.

Colin Farrell Was Preparing to Play Another DC Character

Despite being an Academy Award-nominated actor, Colin Farrell embraces comic book movies at every opportunity. His passion for superheroes dates back all the way to 2003 when he brought the Marvel villain Bullseye to life in Daredevil. Nearly two decades later, he travelled across the aisle and played gangster Oz Cobb in The Batman, sporting impressive prosthetics to help give the character that comic book feel. No one would’ve blamed Farrell if he wanted a break from it all after reprising his role as Oz for a full season of The Penguin, but he got right back on the horse, agreeing to star in Sgt. Rock for DC.

A World War II soldier who DC Studios head James Gunn found interesting enough to include in his animated series Creature Commandos, Sgt. Rock was in line to get his own movie, with Queer director Luca Guadagnino signing on to direct. Initial reports claimed that former Bond actor Daniel Craig would team up with Guadagnino again and bring Sgt. Rock to life, but he dropped out, opening the door for Farrell to take over. While the movie was on track to film in summer 2025, production issues forced a delay. Sgt. Rock will now look to film in summer 2026, and hopefully, that’s good news for the future of The Penguin, as it gives the powers that be an entire year to get the ball rolling with Farrell and Co.

Where Will The Penguin Season 2 Take Oz Cobb?

The finale of The Penguin’s first season rules out any sort of redemption arc in Oz Cobb’s future. The villain schemes his way all the way to the top by sending Sofia Falcone to Arkham and eliminating or taking command of the rest of his competition. Oz is ready to mold Gotham in his image, and it appears that his ally, Victor Aguilar, will be by his side for the whole thing. Penguin has other plans, however, choking Vic to death because he’s starting to care for him and doesn’t want any distractions in the future. It’s a hard moment to watch, but it sets the stage for a more ruthless Penguin who won’t let anyone, including Batman, get in his way.

If Season 2 does come to fruition, though, at least one person is going to be gunning to bring Penguin down. While Sofia looks to have given up after returning to Arkham, a letter from her half-sister, Selina Kyle, changes her outlook on life. Maybe Sofia and Selina team up to ensure Penguin faces justice for his transgressions. And Oz might be too busy to see them coming, as Season 1 teases that he has a future in politics. Whether he’s in the mayor’s office or somewhere else, Season 2 can grow the villain’s influence and make him an even more formidable foe for the Dark Knight.

The Penguin is streaming now on Max.

