Absolute Superman Has Redefined Krypton and Kal-El’s Parents for a New Generation of Fans

DC’s Absolute Universe has continued to deliver on its potential across all three of its launch titles, with Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman all shaking things up tremendously. All three have successfully captured the heart of each character while also reinventing so much of what surrounds them, and yet, Absolute Superman might just be on another level in the regard. In fact, with Absolute Superman #3 DC has just redefined Kal-El’s childhood and history for a new generation of fans, bringing a massive new importance to not just Krypton, but also the impact that Kal’s parents Jor-El and Lara-El have had on his childhood and his future as Superman.

In the first two issues of Absolute Superman, writer Jason Aaron has explored Krypton’s class system and the growing signs that Krypton is quickly nearing its destruction. That discovery led Jor-El and Lara-El to create a special armor of Sunstone to protect Kal-El in an attempt to escape the planet before it completely self destruction, which is relatively keeping with the original origin story.

While there are similarities to the original origin, the fact that Kal is older and has such a close relationship with his parents changes the frame which all of that is viewed, and that continues in a major way throughout Absolute Superman #3. In the main timeline, Kal’s relationship with Jor-El and Lara-El was mostly established after the fact through remnants of Kryptonian technology, and even when they did show up, there wasn’t much in the way of a foundation between them other than largely aspirational.

That’s all changed with Absolute Superman. Jor-El and Lara-El are not only present for Kal’s formative childhood years, but they are integral to establishing his confidence, his compassion, and his boldness. We see the origins of Kal’s fascination with the written word that will eventually lead him to working at the Daily Planet and becoming a reporter, and while that’s significant on its own, it’s the words from his parents during this journey that will leave the most lasting impact.

Early on during a family camping trip we see Jor-El and Lara-El having a conversation with Kal about a note from his school, which reprimands him for writing is reports for school himself as opposed to using the direct words from the Luminarium. This is seen as challenging Kryptonian tradition and refusing to conform to planet-wide held ideals, and Kal says “I know. I can’t help it. My words make me happy. Theirs are just…words.” What happens next is a testament to understanding who your children are and who you hope they choose to become, as despite the effect on Kal’s grades and trouble this continues to get him in, they tell him “Keep it up.”

“I don’t care what your grades say. You’re the sharpest most caring kid in teh hole world. We trust you to find your own path, “Lara-El says. They also address the reality of those actions, with Jor-El adding, ” We can’t tell you it’ll be an easy road, going against the ways of The Science League. You know it won’t. But you have to chase your passion in life, Kal-El. Wherever it leads you.” Lara-El then says “Do that with all your heart, at all costs, and I promise you…you’ll be unstoppable.”

It’s not difficult to see how those words and that level of understanding and care throughout his upbringing affect Kal’s decision to become Superman and defend those who can’t defend themselves. That’s impressive on its own, but the work done with Lara-El and Jor-El as individuals and how they interact as a couple is just as worthy of praise.

If someone asks about Superman’s parents, your first answer is likely Ma and Pa Kent, and understandably so. They have often been Kal’s guardians and biggest influences throughout his life, and that’s why it was always a shock to the system when Kal’s Kryptonian heritage came into play. This time around though Kal’s parents are some of the most compelling parts of the series, and it’s a joy to not only watch how they interact with Kal, but also each other.

Gone is the Science League Jor-El that has lived within the highest tier of Kryptonian society, and in his place steps someone who while highly respected by his peers, is not respected within the rigid systems of Krypton’s League-based structure. Despite knowing what will likely happen, Jor-El seeks to still try and appeal to the council to save other Kryptonians from the coming crisis while processing the heartbreak that comes with losing a place you’ve come to adore, flaws and all.

Then there’s Lara El, who is easily the most compelling and three-dimensional version of this character to date. Lara is as instrumental to Kal’s upbringing as Jor-El, and you can clearly see where Kal gets his fire from. Lara-El is the brilliant mind behind the Sol armor and the ship that will allow them to escape Krypton’s destruction, but she’s also the person who pushes boundaries and inspires Jor-El and Kal to do the same. When the going gets tough, as we see in Absolute Superman #3, Lara is also a complete badass who won’t let anyone step between her and her family, and there’s an entire battle in his very issue that just begs to be seen in live-action at some point down the road.

Absolute Superman has brought so much in the way of relevance and impact to Superman’s origin story, creating a new importance to Kal’s time on his home planet and his relationship with his parents, who now are just as integral to his time as Superman as anyone else in his life. The sheer scale of that is something that shouldn’t be understated, and moving forward, the impact of what this has done for Superman’s early years will only grow.

