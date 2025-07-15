The Penguin Season 2 Gets an Exciting Update (but It May Depend on The Batman 2)

HBO executive Casey Bloys shares an update on a possible second season for The Penguin, suggesting that the show’s potential future could depend on how things unfold with The Batman Part II. In wake of The Penguin securing 24 Emmy nominations, Bloys sat down for an interview with Variety and was asked about the speculation regarding a potential Season 2. Bloys admitted that another season of The Penguin is “possible,” but right now, Reeves’ primary focus is moving forward with The Batman Part II. He added that he has “no ETA” on an announcement concerning The Penguin‘s future, essentially confirming a second season is not imminent.

“The number one thing right now that Matt [Reeves] is dealing with is getting the movie going. I believe they’re making progress there,” Bloys said, referring to The Batman Part II. “I know that he and [showrunner] Lauren [LeFranc] have talked about various ideas. So, could another chapter be in the future? Definitely possible. Right now, I think the priority for Matt is the movie. But I know that Lauren is thinking of various ideas that might work alongside the movie. I think it’s possible. I just don’t know at this point.”

The Penguin, a spinoff of The Batman, released last fall to widespread critical acclaim. Starring Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb/The Penguin (reprising his role from the film), the series earned much praise for its compelling, dramatic crime story and standout performances. Farrell and Cristin Milioti received Emmy nominations for their turns. The Penguin also earned a nod in the Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series category.

HBO campaigning for The Penguin in those limited series categories have cast doubt on the show’s future, as that awards strategy seemingly indicates the network always viewed it as a one-off. Still, people have always been open to the idea of a Penguin Season 2 as long as there’s a great story to tell. Showrunner Lauren LeFranc has said that she conceived The Penguin as a self-contained story that has now been completed, so she’s busy exploring if there’s an opportunity for more episodes.

Reeves has indeed made progress on The Batman Part II, recently finishing his script after an extended period of time. While many would be interested in seeing another season of The Penguin, it’s understandable that the film is taking up the majority of Reeves’ time now. The Batman Part II has been in development for several years and has been subject to numerous delays. That film has even started to cause problems for James Gunn as he figures out how a separate version of Batman will exist in the DC Universe (Reeves’ Batman Epic Crime Saga is its own separate continuity), so it’s very important for The Batman Part II to get off the ground. The Penguin also helps lay the foundation for the highly anticipated sequel, so now that it’s done, the movie can round into shape.

A Batman Part II cast hasn’t been officially announced yet, but Farrell expects he will be back to play the Penguin again. If that happens, how his arc plays out in the film will understandably have influence over whether or not his show gets a second season. The Batman set the stage for The Penguin by creating a power vacuum in Gotham’s underworld for Oz to exploit as he rose up the ranks. It’ll be interesting to see how the villain’s story unfolds in the next movie. Reeves has earned the right to tell the tale he wants; as much as everyone seems open to The Penguin Season 2, he isn’t going to make something like that happen unless he feels it’s right.