Adam Brody’s Flash From ‘Justice League Mortal’ New Look Revealed

It’s just a reality of the movie industry that not all films make it from development to screen and one of those films, Justice League Mortal, still has comic book fans wondering what might have been. Now, they’re getting a hint of just that in a newly-revealed look at concept art for Adam Brody’s Flash.

Shared on Instagram along with new looks at Armie Hammer’s Batman and DJ Cotrona’s Superman, the image features some details about Brody’s speedster look, most notably the small wings on the ear portion of the Flash suit. According to notes on the image, those wings doubled as noise-cancelling devices to aid the Flash when he breaks the sound barrier. You can check it out below.

As you can see, there are other features of the suit as well, though with the lower quality of the image it’s hard to tell specifically what they were. Unfortunately, unless better quality images emerge later, it’s also unlikely we’ll ever know. Justice League Mortal was planned as the first time some of the most famous and iconic characters in DC Comics were going to assemble in live-action. George Miller (Mad Max, Mad Max: Fury Road) was to direct a cast that would have starred D.J. Cotrona as Superman, Armie Hammer as Batman, Megan Gale as Wonder Woman, Santiago Cabrera as Aquaman, Common as Green Lantern (John Stewart), Hugh Keays-Byrne as Martian Manhunter, Adam Brody as the Flash (Barry Allen) and Anton Yelchin as Wally West.

Teresa Palmer and Jay Baruchel were to play its villains, Talia al Ghul and Maxwell Lord, in a plot that would have involved the OMACs and a mind-controlled Superman attacking the Justice League. Filming on the project was set to begin in February 2008 but Warner Bros. pulled the plug — with production far further along than most think. Baruchel told the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Josh Hororwitz in 2017 that they were practically ready to start rolling cameras when the project was terminated.

“They had all the costume design. They had all of the pre-vis. They had all of the sort of production design figure doubt, and they would take us and walk us through this command center where they had everything,” Baruchel said.

“The aesthetic choices that they were making and the story and character choices they were making are so ballsy, and we won’t ever see it.”

The “ballsy” choices included a fight between Superman and Wonder Woman that Batman actor Hammer has previously described as “brutal”.

“Superman and Wonder Woman have or had the most brutal fight with each other that you have ever seen,” Hammer said. “And I mean it would be like when two superheroes actually fight. Like, They destroy multiple cities like by accident ’cause they’re just like, they don’t even see anything else other than like trying to destroy the other person in front of them and it was incredible. At one point they destroy an aircraft carrier by accident and then also the death count was going to be extremely high.”

What do you think about Brody’s The Flash costume? Does this new look make you wish Justice League Mortal had made it to production? Let us know in the comments below.

