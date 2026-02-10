Mattel Reveals DC Toyline’s All-New Batmobile, Allowing Fans To Create Batman’s Ultimate Ride (Exclusive)

2026 is the year that Mattel is officially taking over the DC toyline, and while those new toys are not available in stores yet, they are finally starting to come into view. DC recently revealed the first look at their initial wave of figures, which includes Batman, The Joker, Superman, Green Lantern, and more. Speaking of Batman, Mattel is now ready to reveal its first all-new Batmobile of the line, and as you can see in our exclusive first look below, this new version allows fans to create their ultimate Batmobile, with even more options on the way. Oh, and we’ve got a first look at a new Batman figure as well.

Today, Mattel is revealing the first new Batmobile of its 2026 DC toyline, and it is known as the DC Bat-Link Batmobile. As you can see below, the new Batmobile features a base grey color with yellow and red accents on the weapons that can be seen from the top and on both sides. The vehicle really starts to shine though in the new Bat-Link system, which allows you to transform the base vehicle into different configurations, and that reveals even more options under the hood. This new vehicle will stretch over 16 inches long and was built for 6.5-inch figures. You can check it out in the images below.

The Bat-Link System Allows A Multitude of Options, Both Now and In The Future

The Bat-Link Batmobile comes pretty stacked out of the box, as it features several hidden items and options. You’ll notice a Bat-Symbol at the base of the cockpit (which accommodates a single driver), and if you hit that button, the hood instantly opens up to reveal the weapons bay.

You’ll notice that the Batmobile includes a full disc-firing Bat-Drone in the Weapons Bay, but it gets better, as you can also detach the Bat-Drone and attach it to a Batman figure (like the one seen below) to turn it into a jetpack.

In addition to the weapons and Bat-Drone, you can also attach Batarangs to multiple ports to trigger transformations, and you can even dock the Robin Cycle to convert the Batmobile into an auto-launch cannon. You’ll also be able to utilize villain gear from future figure releases, as select accessories from the 6.5 inch figure line will work with the Batmobile. One example is Joker’s blaster, which can be attached to the Batmobile for not only a custom look but also new play features.

This means that we could get some seriously cool combinations from any number of future figure releases. Imagine if Green Lantern, Deathstroke, Wonder Woman, Zatanna, or Plastic Man had cool one-of-a-kind accessories that you could add to the Batmobile? Plus, you can find new ways to add features to the car through those external accessories, so this one Batmobile can truly be your own custom version of one of DC’s most iconic vehicles when all is said and done, and that’s a very intriguing concept at its core.

The Bat-Link Batmobile launches this fall, along with more products from DC’s new toyline, and we’ll be sure to let you know when there’s an official release date.

