Demon Slayer Confirms a Disappointing Anime Return in April

Demon Slayer made history in 2025 with the first installment of the Infinity Castle trilogy, as it grossed over 100 billion yen across the globe. As the most successful anime film of all time, fans are eagerly awaiting the continuation in the second part. The epic showdown between the Demon Slayers and demons is far from over, and the upcoming parts will adapt some of the best fights in the manga. While there haven’t been any updates on Part 2 of the Infinity Castle trilogy, the anime confirms a disappointing return in April. The official website of Demon Slayer announced that all seasons of the anime will rebroadcast starting April 5th, 2026, from 9:30 AM to 10:00 AM JST.

The broadcast is limited to Japanese channels, including Fuji TV. The anime also shared a new key visual and teaser to promote the rerun. Since the anime has over 60 episodes, the broadcast will continue until 2027. The rerun doesn’t offer anything new and will only air episodes that are already on streaming platforms. Additionally, this also implies that the anime has no major plans for 2026. This is the first time since the anime’s debut that Demon Slayer hasn’t released a new season or a film. However, considering the animation quality and the level of detail in the film, it’s to be expected that Ufotable will need more time than usual.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 Will Focus on More Intense Battles

The first part focuses on three major fights, with some of the most beloved characters in the spotlight. Shinobu fights against Upper Rank Two but loses her life since it’s almost impossible for a single Demon Slayer to defeat one of the three Upper Moons. Right before she takes her final breath, Shinobu leaves a message for Kanao Tsuyuri that only they can understand. Meanwhile, the film also explains the sudden change in Zenitsu’s personality at the end of the Hashira Training. He barely manages to win against Kaigaku, the newly appointed Upper Rank Six, someone he shared a past with.

Furthermore, the most exciting battle of the film was easily the team-up between Giyu and Tanjiro against Akaza. Everything from the visuals to Akaza’s backstory was nothing short of spectacular. The first part ends with a major cliffhanger, leaving many questions unanswered. While Akaza and Kaigaku have been defeated, three more Upper Moons still need to be put down, especially Nakime, whose power has created the endless labyrinth called the Infinity Castle.

Although it’s evident now that the second part won’t be released this year, fans might get an update or a first look at the upcoming film. The first part was released in July 2025 before making its international debut in September. The anime is still holding screenings in Japan, pushing back the streaming date even further. So far, there haven’t been any updates on the film’s streaming date or platform, although it’s almost certain that Crunchyroll will get the rights.

