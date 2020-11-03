DC & Star Wars Unused Crossover Promo Art Shown by Alex Ross

✖

Alex Ross' art has inspired genre fans for years, with his work in franchises like Marvel, DC, and Star Wars seen as a sort of gold standard. The legendary artist recently gave fans a look at a rather unexpected intersect of those fandoms -- and it's one that you have to see to believe. Ross recently took to Instagram to share art from an unprinted concept, which unites the heroes from DC Comics and Star Wars in pretty epic detail.

The image, which pays homage to the initial Star Wars teaser poster, shows Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman alongside Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, and Han Solo. The image takes things a step further with The Flash joining C-3PO and Han Solo, Hawkman and Green Lantern flying alongside some X-Wings, and Darkseid and Darth Vader both looming large in the sky.

The art, which has over 45,000 likes on Instagram alone, has captivated fans. While it's still unclear exactly what project the art would have been for, one possibility is the failed Superman/Star Wars crossover comic, which was set to be crafted by Ross and writer Kurt Busiek.

"On another front, Alex Ross and I were geared up to do Superman/Star Wars," Busiek tweeted back in 2017. "but the corporate parties involved couldn’t agree on how to divvy up the money. That’s not exactly a rejection, but it is a dead project."

While DC does still participates in some cross-publisher crossovers - Archie Meets Batman '66, Harley & Ivy Meet Betty & Veronica, and Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles being some of the recent examples - the idea of a DC/Star Wars mashup might be even less likely today. Given the fact that Star Wars' comic rights are largely held at Marvel, it would be safe to assume that a crossover between the two properties might be even more of a logistical mess. Even a new Marvel vs. DC crossover - something that fans and industry professionals alike have advocated for recently - still hasn't come to fruition yet.

