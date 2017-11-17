Amazon Drops an Amazing Deal on DC Movie Blu-ray Bundles

Justice League debuts in theaters today, and Amazon is marking the occasion with two spectacular deals on DC films.

The first deal is a DC film bundle that includes Wonder Woman, Suicide Squad: Extended Cut, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition, and Man of Steel for only $34.99 – 55-percent off the list price. If you or the person you’re shopping for doesn’t own any of these films, this deal is a no-brainer. You can order the collection here, but jump on it quickly. The deal ends at 11:59pm PT today. For reference, here are the deals available on the individual films in the bundle:

• Wonder Woman – $20.09

• Suicide Squad: Extended Cut – $12.98

• Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition – $13

• Man of Steel – $9.99

The second DC film deal is on the Batman/Superman 9-film anthology which contains all of the Batman and Superman films released from 1978-2006. If you’re an old school DC fan, you’ll definitely want to pick this anthology up while it’s on sale for $37.99 – 53-percent off the list price. Again, this deal ends tonight, so take advantage of it while you can. The lineup includes:

• Superman: The Movie

• Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut

• Superman III

• Superman IV: The Quest for Peace

• Superman Returns

• Batman

• Batman Returns

• Batman Forever

• Batman & Robin