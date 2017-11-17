Amazon Drops an Amazing Deal on DC Movie Blu-ray Bundles

Justice League debuts in theaters today, and Amazon is marking the occasion with two spectacular deals on DC films.
Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured below, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.
Videos by ComicBook.com
The first deal is a DC film bundle that includes Wonder Woman, Suicide Squad: Extended Cut, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition, and Man of Steel for only $34.99 – 55-percent off the list price. If you or the person you’re shopping for doesn’t own any of these films, this deal is a no-brainer. You can order the collection here, but jump on it quickly. The deal ends at 11:59pm PT today. For reference, here are the deals available on the individual films in the bundle:
• Wonder Woman – $20.09
• Suicide Squad: Extended Cut – $12.98
• Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition – $13
• Man of Steel – $9.99
The second DC film deal is on the Batman/Superman 9-film anthology which contains all of the Batman and Superman films released from 1978-2006. If you’re an old school DC fan, you’ll definitely want to pick this anthology up while it’s on sale for $37.99 – 53-percent off the list price. Again, this deal ends tonight, so take advantage of it while you can. The lineup includes:
• Superman: The Movie
• Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut
• Superman III
• Superman IV: The Quest for Peace
• Superman Returns
• Batman
• Batman Returns
• Batman Forever
• Batman & Robin