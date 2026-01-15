4 Thriller Series To Watch on Netflix After Harlan Coben Mystery Show With Over 150M Hours Viewed

Harlan Coben’s latest adaptation, Run Away, continues to dominate Netflix’s charts, having already secured over 150 million hours viewed since its debut on January 1, 2026. The series stars James Nesbitt as Simon Greene, a desperate father whose life spirals out of control while he searches for his missing daughter, Paige Greene (Ellie de Lange). Despite its undeniable commercial success and the high production value of the series, Run Away has faced harsh criticism from Netflix subscribers due to plot twists that seem random, excessive red herrings, and resolutions that challenge suspension of disbelief. Curiously, Run Away‘s polarized reception has only fueled more interest in the eight-episode limited series.

The commercial success of Run Away highlights a growing trend of streaming audiences who crave high-stakes mysteries even when they find the execution frustrating. Frutantly, Netflix hosts several acclaimed series that offer more consistent narrative rigor and deeper thematic exploration. For viewers who have finished the hunt for Paige Greene and are looking for their next addictive binge, there are several standout options that provide the same pulse-pounding energy with perhaps a more satisfying resolution.

4) A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder

Following the massive success of its 2024 debut, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder remains a cornerstone of the mystery genre on Netflix. The series stars Emma Myers as Pip Fitz-Amobi, an intellectually driven teenager who decides to investigate a closed murder case in her small town for a school project. Unlike many adult-oriented procedurals, this show utilizes a youthful perspective to examine the dark secrets hidden beneath the surface of suburban life. The narrative excels at building tension through the amateur investigative techniques of the protagonist, showing how Pip Fitz-Amobi navigates digital footprints and local gossip to uncover a conspiracy that the authorities ignored. By blending the conventions of teen drama with a genuinely dark and sophisticated murder mystery, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder has secured a dedicated global following that appreciates the blend of investigative rigor and emotional stakes.

3) The Residence

The arrival of The Residence on Netflix established a new standard for the screwball whodunnit by setting a traditional murder mystery into the high-stakes environment of the White House. Produced by Shondaland and based on the investigative reporting of Kate Andersen Brower, the series features Uzo Aduba as Cordelia Cupp, a brilliant and highly eccentric detective tasked with solving a homicide that occurs during a state dinner. The show thrives on its massive ensemble cast, including Randall Park as Special Agent Edwin Park and Giancarlo Esposito as A.B. Wynter, creating a sprawling web of 157 suspects within the 132 rooms of the executive mansion. The narrative utilizes a rapid-fire pacing and a biting wit that distinguishes it from more somber thrillers, focusing on the absurdity of political life as Cordelia Cupp dismantles the egos of high-ranking officials to find the truth. Nevertheless, this unique setting provides a constant sense of scale and urgency that keeps the audience engaged across all eight episodes.

2) Bodies

If you don’t mind some time-bending sci-fi elements sprinkled over your murder mystery, the 2023 limited series Bodies offers one of the most ambitious narrative structures in the genre. The story follows four different detectives—Alfred Hillinghead (Kyle Soller), Charles Whiteman (Jacob Fortune-Lloyd), Shahara Hasan (Amaka Okafor), and Iris Maplewood (Shira Haas)—as they investigate the exact same murder across four distinct time periods in London. At the center of this 150-year conspiracy is the enigmatic Elias Mannix (Stephen Graham), a figure whose influence spans generations and threatens the very fabric of the future. Bodies is highly regarded for its ability to balance four separate procedurals while slowly revealing the cosmic connections between the detectives and their victim. By the time the finale resolves the central paradox, the show has transitioned from a standard police drama into a profound exploration of fate and human choice.

1) The Beast in Me

The most compelling psychological thriller currently available on Netflix is The Beast in Me, a 2025 limited series that highlights the dangerous intersection of grief and obsession. The drama stars Claire Danes as Aggie Wiggs, a Pulitzer Prize-winning author who has retreated from public life following the tragic death of her young son. Her isolation is shattered when Nile Jarvis (Matthew Rhys), a formidable real estate mogul who was once a prime suspect in his wife’s murder, moves in next door. Aggie finds herself compulsively drawn into the mystery of her new neighbor, utilizing her skills as a researcher to hunt for the truth behind his dark past. The series is held by the powerhouse performances of the two leads, as the cat-and-mouse game between the grieving author and the charismatic neighbour blurs the lines between justice and madness.

