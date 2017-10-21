Amber Heard Shares ‘Aquaman’ Wrap Photos With Jason Momoa

Arthur Curry and his future queen seem to have had a good time at the wrap party for Aquaman.

Amber Heard, who plays Mera in Justice League and Aquaman, shared photos of herself with Aquaman star Jason Momoa from the Aquaman wrap party, and the two seem to be enjoying themselves quite a bit.

Happy official wrap, aqua hubby!!! Loved working with you @prideofgypsies Amazing 7 months. Will miss all the laughs and madness you bring…. A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on Oct 20, 2017 at 11:49pm PDT

It’s a wrap! A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on Oct 21, 2017 at 9:36am PDT

“Happy official wrap, aqua hubby!!!” Heard writes. “Loved working with you [Jason Momoa]. Amazing 7 months. Will miss all the laughs and madness you bring….”

The Aquaman movie just wrapped filming and, according to Momoa, the film will be both an epic adventure and an origin story.

“It’s unbelievable where we start in this movie, and where we end up,” Momoa says. “Right now, I’m [filming] all the end stuff and it’s pretty insane. I hate comparing things, but when I watch Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, you see all these amazing worlds and the places they go, and you watch Star Wars and they do battles in space. Well, what do you think is going to happen underwater? There are so many cool worlds we’re going to, and my character definitely goes on a big adventure and you travel the world with him.”

Aquaman currently has a 3.88 out of ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating, making it the eighth most anticipated upcoming comic book movie among ComicBook.com users. Let us know how excited you are about Aquaman by giving the upcoming DC Extended Universe film your own personal ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating below.

Aquaman opens on December 21, 2018,

Other upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Justice League on November 17, 2017, Wonder Woman 2 on December 13, 2019, Shazam in 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.